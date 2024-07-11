Africa: Greenpeace Africa to Participate in AU-ECOSOCC 25th Anniversary in Ghana

10 July 2024
Greenpeace International (Amsterdam)

Greenpeace Africa is pleased to announce its participation in the 25th anniversary commemoration of the African Union Economic, Social and Cultural Council (AU-ECOSOCC) in Accra, Ghana.

Greenpeace Africa will also host a side event at AU-ECOSOCC to discuss the role of financial reforms in addressing the climate crisis and achieving socio-economic well-being in Africa.

In addition, Greenpeace Africa and partners will launch the Climate Justice Movement; bringing together civil society organisations, community leaders, and experts to address critical environmental challenges facing the region, including overfishing, deforestation, unsustainable food systems, and the adverse impacts of climate change.

Key events:

Climate Justice Movement Launch: July 11-12, 2024

AU-ECOSOC Side Event: July 17, 2024

Venue: Accra City Hotel, Barnes Rd, Accra

Media Contacts:

Ferdinand Omondi, Communication and Story Manager (English)

Cell: +254 722 505 233

Email: [email protected]

Luchelle Feukeng, Communication and Story Manager (French)

Cell: +237 5646 3545

Email: [email protected]

Greenpeace Africa Pressdesk: [email protected]g

