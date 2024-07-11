Liberia: Supreme Court to Weigh Legality of Asset Recovery Task Force

The constitutionality of President Joseph Boakai's Executive Order #126 is under fire. The order established an Asset Recovery and Property Retrieval Task Force to retrieve stolen government assets. However, Gracious Ride Transport Service, a company caught in the crosshairs of the Task Force's actions, is challenging the order's legality before the Supreme Court.

The crux of the case revolves around whether Executive Order #126 undermines the authority of the Liberian Legislature. Gracious Ride argues that the Taskforce duplicates the functions of existing institutions, like the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), which were established by the Legislature. They believe the Executive Order could impede the work of these entities and violate the separation of powers.

The Taskforce and the Ministry of Justice counter that Gracious Ride's petition lacks merit and fails to specify which constitutional provisions were violated by the Executive Order. They maintain the President has the authority to take such actions.

The Supreme Court's decision will set a precedent for the balance of power between the President and the Legislature, impacting presidential authority, the rule of law, and Liberia's fight against corruption.

Like both legislative statutes and the regulations promulgated by the executive branch, executive orders are subject to judicial review and may be overturned if an executive order lacks support by statute or the Constitution.

The legal or constitutional basis for executive orders has multiple sources. The 1986 Constitution of Liberia gives presidents broad executive and enforcement authority to use at their discretion to determine how to enforce the law or to otherwise manage the resources and staff of the executive branch.

The ability to make such orders is also based on expressed or implied Acts of the Legislature that delegate to the President some degree of discretionary power (delegated legislation).

The question remains whether justices of the Supreme Court as part of their judicial review authority declare President Joseph Boakai's executive order #126, establishing the Asset Recovery and Property Retrieval Task Force unconstitutional.

The task force is established to identify and retrieve stolen government assets and assets acquired through acts of corruption.

Immediately, when the executive order was issued, the Taskforce began to confiscate vehicles they believed belonged to past government officials, particularly those who were serving in the George Weah administration.

One such case involving the seizure of vehicles was the Gracious Ride Transport Service believed to be owned by Madam Finda Bundoo, former Presidential Chief of Protocol under the George Weah administration.

The petition for a writ of prohibition, initially denied by Justice in Chamber Yusuf D. Kaba, is now being reviewed by the full bench of the Supreme Court.

