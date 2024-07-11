Liberia: Bea Mountain Hosts Peace Tournament to Foster Community Unity, Reconciliation

In a bid to promote sustainable peace and reconciliation, Bea Mountain Mining Company has organized and sponsored a peace tournament that has resonated strongly with the community.

The vibrant event, held over the weekend, brought together residents from various towns and villages to celebrate and enhance unity among the workforce and the local population.

"This is a good venture that Bea Mountain has decided to do. This is what we need. We want to thank the management for such a program. At least, something good should come from here. Not every time, people will protest. Today is a good day," said Zina Kamara, a resident of Kinjor, reflecting the community's appreciation for the initiative.

The tournament, part of Bea Mountain's broader strategy to promote peaceful coexistence, underscores the company's commitment to fostering harmony and unity among its employees and the residents of Kinjor. This initiative is a significant step toward bridging gaps and building stronger, more resilient community relations.

During the opening ceremony of the tournament, representatives from various community groups, including advocacy groups, youth organizations, women's associations, and other stakeholders from Kinjor, expressed their gratitude to Bea Mountain for supporting such a meaningful event. They emphasized the importance of the tournament in promoting ongoing peace, unity, and reconciliation among the citizens and the company.

The Advocacy Group acknowledged the past challenges and differences between the community and Bea Mountain but stressed the importance of reconciliation and maintaining a peaceful environment.

They highlighted that a harmonious relationship is essential for the community and the country to continue benefiting from the agreements between Bea Mountain and the Liberian Government.

Bea Mountain's management, represented by Human Resources Manager Oliver Gilpli, Government and Community Relations Manager Alpaslan Ozbilge Bey, and Community Relations Advisor Aminata Kamara, commended the organizers for their efforts in promoting peace and unity.

They reaffirmed the company's commitment to collaborating with the community to ensure that the mining operations continue in a peaceful and productive manner.

"We are committed to working closely with the community and its citizens to ensure that our operations contribute positively to the area. This tournament is just one example of how we aim to foster a peaceful and cooperative environment," said Bey.

The company acknowledged the past issues related to employment that caused friction with some residents. The management assured the community that they are committed to addressing these concerns gradually and are dedicated to providing more employment opportunities for local residents as part of their long-term strategy.

Bea Mountain emphasized its enduring presence in the community and its ongoing efforts to improve the local employment landscape. The company believes that addressing employment issues is crucial for maintaining a peaceful and supportive relationship with the community.

In addition to organizing the peace tournament, Bea Mountain has demonstrated its commitment to the community through various support initiatives.

Last month, the company made a substantial payment of $450,000 to three clans in Grand Cape Mount County as part of the Clan Development Funds. This financial support aims to assist local clans in their development projects and improve living conditions in the area.

Furthermore, Bea Mountain provides quarterly payments to the elderly in the community, along with assorted food items, highlighting the company's dedication to supporting the welfare of the local population. These initiatives underscore Bea Mountain's role as a responsible corporate citizen and its commitment to contributing positively to the community's well-being.

Bea Mountain's peace tournament and its ongoing community support initiatives serve as a model for corporate social responsibility in Liberia.

The company's efforts to foster peace, reconciliation, and development within the community demonstrate a comprehensive approach to corporate citizenship that goes beyond mere business operations.

By organizing events that bring the community together and addressing critical issues such as employment and financial support, Bea Mountain is setting a positive example for other companies operating in the region.

The company's proactive approach to community engagement and its commitment to sustainable development highlight the potential for businesses to play a significant role in promoting social cohesion and economic growth.

Bea Mountain has outlined plans to continue its engagement with the community through various initiatives aimed at promoting peace, development, and sustainability.

The company is committed to working with local leaders, community groups, and other stakeholders to identify and address the needs of the community effectively.

The management's ongoing dialogue with the community and its transparent approach to addressing concerns demonstrate Bea Mountain's dedication to building trust and fostering a collaborative environment.

The peace tournament is just one of many initiatives that the company plans to implement as part of its long-term strategy to support the community and promote sustainable development.

Bea Mountain Mining Company's peace tournament marks a significant milestone in its efforts to foster unity, peace, and reconciliation in the community. The event, coupled with the company's ongoing support initiatives, underscores its commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen and a positive force in the region.

Through sustained efforts and continued engagement, Bea Mountain aims to build a harmonious and prosperous relationship with the community, setting a benchmark for corporate social responsibility in Liberia.