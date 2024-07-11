Liberia: President Boakai Breaks Silence, Tells Legislature Yellow Machines Deal Still in Negotiation With Long-Time Friend

Monrovia — President Joseph Boakai said no deal has been reached by the government to purchase yellow machines as being speculated.

In a communication to the Legislature seen by FrontPage Africa, the president said the initiative originated from a conversation between me and a long-time friend who shares a commitment to the ARREST Agenda.

This friend, he said, was moved by the spirit of solidarity and a strong desire to participate in the implementation, in the shortest possible time, of our development agenda. He offered to provide equipment in good faith and on a gentleman's agreement.

Let me first and foremost assure you and members of the Legislature that we are scrupulously pursuing the acquisition process for these machines guided by the principles of transparency and good faith. The initiative originated from a conversation between me and a long-time friend who shares a commitment to the ARREST Agenda. This friend was moved by the spirit of solidarity and a strong desire to participate in the implementation, in the shortest possible time, of our development agenda. He offered to provide equipment in good faith and on a gentleman's agreement.

The disbelief of many members of the Legislature and some in the public may be understandable, considering, nothing on this massive scale has been done before based on trust and confidence in the leadership of the country and certainly not in the last six years.

Negotiation Phase: We are currently in the negotiation phase. No formal agreement or contract has been signed with any party. The discussions are ongoing, and no financial commitment has been made by the Government of Liberia and not a dime paid.

No Public Funds Utilized: To date, no funds from the Liberian treasury have been expended on this project. The first batch of equipment that arrived in the country was shipped at the supplier's expense. The GOL has not incurred any costs related to the transportation or acquisition of these machines. Contingency for Unsuccessful Negotiations: Should the negotiations fail to yield a mutually beneficial agreement; the supplier retains the right to reclaim the equipment. He may choose to sel them within the Liberian market or re-export them. This ensures that the GOL is not financially burdened or contractually bound.

Legislative Involvement: We recognize and respect the role of the National Legislature in ratification process. Once the negotiations are concluded and a formal agreement si being reached, we wil promptly submit the necessary documents to the Legislature for consideration/ratification. At that point, we welcome any request for clarifications or discussions toensure the process remains transparent and accountable.

Maintenance Zones will be established in each county. Each county wil receive requisite numbers of machines for road construction a n d

maintenance. This setup will guarantee the accelerated opening up of the entire country for speedy development.

In summary, there is no contract or agreement at this moment that requires legislative ratification. We are committed to maintaining open lines of communication with the Legislature throughout this process. Once we have a formal agreement and CIF value, we will engage the National Legislature consistent with our laws.

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we work towards enhancing our nation's infrastructural development.

The letter comes as President Boakai's officials from are expected to appear before the House of Representatives for questioning regarding the controversial yellow machine deal.

The officials in question include Sylvester Grigsby, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs; Mamaka Bility, Minister of State without Portfolio; Retired General Geraldine George, Minister of Defense; Col. Davidson T. Forleh, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia; and Sekou Dukuly, Managing Director of the National Port Authority.

Despite President Boakai's efforts, Speaker Koffa is determined to proceed with the officials' appearance. On Tuesday, the House of Representatives voted to summon these cabinet members to provide details about the yellow machines.

This decision was based on a request from Rep. Gizzie K. Kollince (District #4, Lofa County), Chairman of the House Committee on National Defense and Co-Chairman of the House Committee on National Security.

In his communication, Rep. Kollince asserted that the Executive's decision to negotiate for such a large quantity of equipment without the Legislature's approval constitutes a violation of the Liberian Constitution and undermines the country's democracy.

The motion passed by the House requires the officials to appear today with documents, including the Bill of Lading for the equipment, ownership and title documents, authority to take custody and store the equipment, the storage agreement, and any other relevant documents that clarify the legal status of the equipment and its relationship to the government of Liberia.