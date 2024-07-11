Ghana: IGP Leaked Tape - Atta Akyea Discredits Committee Report, Calls It 'Anaemic.'

While Samuel Atta Akyea rejected the committee's report on a leaked tape exposing a plot to remove the Inspector-General of Police, the Vice Chairman, James Agalga, countered that Atta Akyea's remarks were a distortion of the truth.

The Chairman of the ad hoc committee set up to investigate a leaked tape exposing a plot by some senior police officers to remove the Inspector-General of Police, Samuel Atta Akyea, has described the report as 'anaemic' and lacks substance.

The committee's report, which did not bear the Chairman's signature revealed that the majority of the committee members determined that COP Alex George Mensah, Supt. George Lysander Asare, and Supt. Emmanuel Eric Gyedi had engaged in misconduct, which is a serious offense under Police regulations.

But during a debate in Parliament on July 10, 2024, Atta Akyea asked the house to reject the report, arguing it lacked a logical foundation.

"It lacks substance for plenary to find, with the greatest of respect any decision on it and to uphold this report. Yes. And I urge this House to reject this report because there is no foundation of evidence for this report. And we shouldn't make a resolution based on such an anaemic report," Atta Akyea said.

In response, the Vice Chairman of the ad hoc committee, James Agalga, countered that the Chairman's remarks were a distortion of the truth.

"Mr Speaker, quite a number of issues have been raised, which constitutes a gross misrepresentation of the facts and of the report in the course of the committee's deliberations," Agalga said. "The chairman had the opportunity to raise the arguments that he has canvassed before this house this evening that we could not elevate conspiracy to the level of our criminal jurisprudence under section 23 of the criminal and other offences act and we all agreed as a result of that intervention," he added.

He further clarified that in their report, they did not use the legal definition of conspiracy as defined in section 23 of the Criminal and Other Offenses Act.

"Mr Speaker, if you look at the report, we did not use the definition of conspiracy under section 23 of the Criminal and Other Offenses Act. We borrowed the dictionary meaning of conspiracy and dealt with the matter as such," he said.