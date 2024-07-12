Nigeria: Lassa Fever - Nigeria Records Eight New Cases

The report reveals that the number of new confirmed cases increased from two in week 25 to eight cases, adding that no new health worker was affected in the reporting week.

Nigeria has confirmed eight new Lassa fever infections across four states in one week, spanning 24 to 30 June.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) disclosed this in its latest situation report published on its website for week 26 of 2024.

The agency said in the report that no death was recorded within the period and that no health worker was affected in the period under review.

NCDC, however, noted that the number of new confirmed cases increased by six from two recorded in week 25.

Cumulatively, the report shows that from week one to 26, Nigeria has recorded 928 confirmed cases and 162 deaths with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 17.5 per cent which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2023 ( 19.5 per cent).

Breakdown

According to the situation report, 28 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 125 local government areas in 2024.

It further stated that 66 per cent of all the confirmed cases were recorded from three states: Ondo, Edo and Bauchi, while 34 per cent were from 25 other states.

Of the 66 per cent confirmed cases, Edo accounted for 26 per cent; Ondo, 22 per cent, and Bauchi, 18 per cent.

The report also noted that people between the age range of 31-40 years are predominantly affected by the disease.

It added that the National Lassa Fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) continues coordinating the response activities at all levels.

Challenges

NCDC, in the report, highlighted some of its challenges in the fight against Lassa fever.

The challenges include the late presentation of cases leading to an increase in CFR, and poor health-seeking behaviour due to the high cost of treatment and clinical management of Lassa fever.

Others are poor environmental sanitation conditions observed in high-burden communities, and poor awareness observed in high-burden communities.

Lassa Fever

Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic (excessive bleeding) illness that is transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated by infected rodents or contaminated persons.

Its symptoms include fever, headache, sore throat, general body weakness, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle pains, chest pain, and in severe cases, unexplainable bleeding from ears, eyes, nose, mouth, and other body openings.