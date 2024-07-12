Sudan: TSC President - No Negotiation With RSF Militia Unless It Leaves Civilian Objects and Citizens' Homes

11 July 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Atbara — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, reaffirmed that there will be no any negotiations with the rebel terrorist militia, saying, "We will not go to the Jeddah negotiating platform until after RSF withdraws and leaves civilian objects and citizens' homes in all cities of Sudan that they invaded."

When addressing a compaign in the Localities of Al-Damer, Atbara and Berber on Thursday, Al-Burhan praised the cohesion of all sectors of the Sudanese people to support the armed forces.

He said, "As long as this is our behavior, we will soon win and crush the terrorist insurgent Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, and we are confident that this battle will end with the defeat of RSF militia and its allies and agents," pointing to the suffering of the Sudanese people as a result of the repercussions of the rebellion. He said, "The battle has one end, which is crushing and destroying the terrorist insurgent RSF militia," referring to the role of the People's Resistance committees and the mobilized persons (Mustanfarin) in defeating the terrorist insurgent RSF militia and their support to the armed forces.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces affirmed, "This battle is the battle of the Sudanese people," and it is a people's issue. He added, "We promised, the Sudanese who were displaced and refuged, whose money was looted, and whose honor was violated, we will avenge for them, and we will take their full rights from the terrorist insurgent RSF militia, and we will defeat it soon."

TSC President expressed his thanks and appreciation to all the people of Sudan for their support and donation to the armed forces, noting the model of peaceful coexistence that the people of Sudan enjoy.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces added that if the militia does not leave all areas and does not withdraw, we will fight it until it is eliminated, stressing that the involvement of the Sudanese people in the Battle of Dignity is a message to the terrorist militia that the Sudanese people will not accept and allow the presence of the terrorist militia and its aides in the Sudanese scene. BH/BH

