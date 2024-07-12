Liberia: LDEA Confiscates Drugs Worth U.S.$4k

12 July 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Patrick N. Mensah

River Gee — The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency detachment in River Gee County, southeast Liberia, seizes narcotics valued at US$4,000.

A Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) detachment in River Gee County confiscated substances valued at more than Four Thousand (US$4,000) United States Dollars.

The LDEA detachment also arrests 35-year-old Suspect Daniel Jallah for smuggling the drugs believed to be Kush.

Suspect Jallah was apprehended on July 8, 2024, at Webbo Checkpoint while en route from Pleebo City, Maryland, to River Gee.

LDEA County Commander Richard Nango explains that Suspect Daniel's arrest is a result of an intelligence tipoff that the suspect had boarded a motorbike taxi with huge unlawful drugs headed for River Gee County.

He was caught right-handedly at Webbo Checkpoint with the dangerous substances that damage lives and destroy future leaders.

Suspect Daniel told the LDEA that the drugs belonged to a businessman only identified as Emmanuel in Fishtown City, River Gee.

Meanwhile, as legal proceedings get underway, the LDEA Commander says the Agency is committed to pursuing justice and ensuring that individuals involved in trafficking, selling, or using unlawful drugs are held liable for their actions.

Commander Nango calls for adequate support, lamenting that the detachment lacks mobility, a serious impediment to its operation.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.