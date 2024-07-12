Liberia: LNP Dismisses Officer for Killing Teenager

Liberia's Police Chief, Col. Gregory Coleman, has warned that the LNP remains committed to upholding professional standards.

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has dismissed one of its officers, Ismeal Talawally, for allegedly discharging his firearm, leading to the death of a 15-year-old boy.

The LNP completed its investigation and dismissed Officer Talawally for the tragic incident involving the victim at ELWA on July 1, 2024.

During a press conference held on Thursday, July 11, 2024, Police Inspector General Gregory Colman shared the outcomes of the investigation.

The Police Chief emphasized that the LNP is committed to upholding professional standards.

Following the recommendations, Officer Talawally has been dismissed, referred to the Criminal Investigation Division, and will face legal proceedings.

Inspector General Coleman has said that Officer Talawally's discharging his firearm was unjustified.