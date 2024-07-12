Liberia: Lights, Camera, Liberia!

The Journey Home Film Festival, held in Monrovia, Liberia, culminated in a star-studded awards ceremony, the Liberia Film Awards, on June 22nd -- both events a celebration of Liberian cinema and culture.

The festival, themed "Telling Africa's Stories: Boosting our Tourism Potential through Filmmaking," attracted a diverse crowd of filmmakers, film enthusiasts, and dignitaries. Liberian and international films competed for top honors, with workshops and cultural events enriching the experience.

The event, which brought together filmmakers from various countries and across Liberia, commenced with the screening of Liberian films on June 19th and international films on June 20th at the Paynesville City Hall. This was followed by an incredibly interactive filmmakers workshop led by Nollywood greats Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) and Desmond Elliot, Liberia's own Alexander Wiaplah and Dr. Clarice Ford-Kulah on June 21st.

The Film Festival recognized excellence behind the camera as well as in front of it. Liberian cinema shone brightly, with "Grave in the Tree" claiming the Best Short Film award and "Tight Spot" winning Best Feature Film. International entries impressed as well, with "Promise" and "April 27" securing victories in the Short Film and Feature Film categories respectively.

At the Liberia Film Awards (LFA), held on June 22nd at the EJS Ministerial Complex, "No, Not Me" triumphed as Best Picture, with Allyson Brown and Gerald Barclay sharing the distinction of Best Director. Powerful performances earned George Dayo Collins (Best Actor) and Shoana Cachelle (Best Actress) their accolades.

Hosted by Master Queen and Ezy Pain, the Film Awards began with a gorgeous red carpet that captured some of the most incredible African gowns and suits as well as interviews. Nominees, special guests, VIPs, and VVIPs were then ushered into a beautiful reception hall where they were wined and dined by the best Liberian hors d'oeuvres and exotic drinks prepared by the amazing Chef Frankie Sirleaf. Also in the room, guests had a chance to taste Musa Shannon's classy imported Prosecco.

Guests enjoyed an absolutely fabulous village scene on the main stage as renowned cultural troupe Liberia Crusaders for Peace, Diamond the Ballerina, musical talent Star Haiti, and some of Liberia's best poets including Hesta Baker, Marcy Forpoh and others, performed. The night was full of surprises including the gowning of both RMD, Desmond Elliot, and special US-based festival judge Anthony Hunter, by Liberia's own Deputy Minister, Kadiatu D. Konteh-Brohiri (Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism), members of the MICAT team, as well as Zubin Cooper. The event was graced by our Minister of Education, Dr. Jarso Jallah, Deputy Minister Erasmus Williams (Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs), the Ministry of State Without Portfolio, and a host of other government officials and dignitaries.

Winners of the festival went home with trophies and prize money as winners of the awards received trophies. Five categories of winners received an additional free 3-month subscription to DSTV to further encourage the local film community and its creators. The night was filled with not only winners, but our culture and amazing village of supporters for the film community.

The festival wasn't just about awards. Filmmakers of all levels participated in workshops led by renowned Nollywood figures Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) and Desmond Elliot, alongside Liberian filmmaking stalwarts Alexander Wiaplah and Dr. Clarice Ford-Kulah. The red carpet event and awards ceremony transformed into a celebration of Liberian culture, with captivating performances by the Crusaders for Peace cultural troupe, Diamond the Ballerina, musical talent Star Haiti, and poets like Hesta Baker and Marcy Forpoh.

Organizers Dr. Clarice Ford-Kulah and festival Executive Producers Saqar Ahhah Ahershu and Den Tut Rayay expressed their elation at the event's success. They look forward to building upon this year's momentum, welcoming new attendees,judges, workshop facilitators, and, of course, winners for the next edition.

Sponsored by Lonestar Cell MTN, the Journey Home Film Festival serves as an annual platform to elevate Liberia's rich cultural heritage and position the country as a vibrant tourist destination. The festival not only honors filmmaking excellence but also fosters investment in the Liberian film industry, creating a space for local stories to reach a global audience.

The Journey Home Film Festival and Liberia Film Awards were presented by Lonestar Cell MTN, Providence Preservation Foundation, ASAP Africa, LINTA, Ministry of State without Portfolio, and the Liberia Movie Union in collaboration with Razzouk Bros, Ush Productions, Divine Entertainment Intl, AquaLife. Special thanks to Minister Jerolinmek Piah (MICAT), Min. Mamakai Bility (Ministry of State Without Portfolio), Special Adviser to the President MacDella Cooper, Mai Urey, Lisa Antoine, and all of our sponsors Daily Observer, DSTV, Delta, KMTV, Conex, LPRC, LEC, GT Bank, Oragon Rental Car, Hams Vodka, Unchain Africa, Irish Banky Arts, Liberia Loves Prosecco, Nimba Ecolodge & Reserve, Kokon EcoLodge Warkolor Jungle Lodge & Reserve, Libassa Ecolodge, and EA Productions.

Film Festival Winners:

Liberian Short Films: Grave in the Tree

Liberian Feature Films: Tight Spot

International Short Films: Promise

International Feature Films: April 27

Liberia Film Awards Winners:

Best Picture: No, Not Me

Best Director: Allyson Brown/Gerald Barclay

Best Lead Actor: George Dayo Collins

Best Lead Actress: Shoana Cachelle

Best New Actor: Dave Spark

Best New Actress: Susan Wleh

Best Supporting Actor: Israel Owusu Dahnsaw and Joseph Weah (Tie)

Best Supporting Actress: Korto Davis

Best Series: Chichipoly

Best Original Screenplay: No, Not Me

Best Documentary: The Woman Chief

Best Cinematography: Gerald Barclay

Best Editing: Mamadee S. Sannoh

Best Sound: No, Not Me

Best Original Score: Mark of Destiny

Best Costume: Where is your Love

Best Visual Effects: The Power of Prayer

Best Production Design: Tight Spot

Best Short Film: Grave in the Tree

Best International Short Film: ClashofEra

Best International Feature Film: Thin Line Between Me and You

Best International Director: D. Wilmos Paul

Best International Actress: Phebean Swill

Best International Actor: Eddie Watson

Best International Animation: Jabari

Best International Documentary Special Awards: War in Heaven (Liberia) and Wath E'Behra (Sierra Leone)

Dr. Clarice Ford-Kulah, one of the festival's organizers and Executive Director, reiterated the event's focus on unlocking Liberia's tourism potential through innovative storytelling techniques, which is directly aligned with President Joseph N. Boakai's ARREST Agenda. The festival's Executive Producers, Saqar Ahhah Ahershu and Den Tut Rayay also chimed in, stating that they were excited about what the festival and awards accomplished this year and are looking forward to next year's nominees, judges, workshop facilitators, and of course, winners.

View the full image gallery of the Journey Home Film Festival and the Liberia Film Awards 2024 here.

About Journey Home Film Festival

The Journey Home Film Festival is an annual event led by ASAP Africa and Providence Preservation Foundation, dedicated to promoting Liberia and its rich cultural heritage. The Mission of the Journey Home Festival is to encourage investment, promote tourism, and showcase Liberia as the Jewel of Africa. For More Information, Email: journeyhomefilmfest@gmail.com. Phone: +14042007789.