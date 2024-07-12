Liberia: Boakai's Late Cameo

Monrovia — The Boakai administration has faced weeks of criticism for allegedly violating public procurement procedures and showing no regard for the Legislature in allegedly entering agreements that could have large financial implications.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has told legislators that the government has made no financial commitment to acquire 285 earth-moving equipment, commonly referred to here as yellow machines.

In a communication dated July 9, 2024, Mr. Boakai told House Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa that the government is still negotiating with a long-time friend who shares a commitment to the ARREST Agenda.

No formal agreement or contract has been signed with any party. The discussions are ongoing, and the Government of Liberia has made no financial commitment and has not paid a dime, said President Boakai.

The opposition, some members of the public, and lawmakers have been expressing concerns over how the government acquired the huge quantity of earth-moving equipment without allegedly seeking legislative approval.

For weeks, some critics, including civil society groups, have accused the government of violating public procurement procedures and showing no regard for the Legislature in allegedly entering agreements that could have large financial implications.

In his letter to the Legislature, President Boakai noted that some of its members have raised queries about acquiring the equipment.

"Let me first and foremost assure you and members of the Legislature that we are scrupulously pursuing the acquisition process for these machines guided by the principles of transparency and good faith," he explained.

He recalled that the initiative originated from a conversation between him and a long-time friend who shares a commitment to the Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism (ARREST) Agenda.

"This friend was moved by the spirit of solidarity and a strong desire to participate in the implementation, in the shortest possible time, of our development agenda. He offered to provide equipment in good faith and on a gentleman's agreement," President Boakai continued.

He indicated that the disbelief of many members of the Legislature and some in the public may be understandable, considering nothing on this massive scale has been done before based on trust and confidence in the country's leadership, and certainly not in the last six years.

He clarified that the first batch of equipment that arrived in the country was shipped at the supplier's expense.

However, he indicated that no public funds have been utilized from the Liberian treasury on this project.

"The GOL has not incurred any costs related to the transportation or acquisition of these machines," he explained.

Should the negotiations fail to yield a mutually beneficial agreement, President Boakai said the supplier retains the right to reclaim the equipment.

"He may choose to sell them within the Liberian market or re-export them. This ensures that the GOL is not financially burdened or contractually bound," said President Boakai.

Regarding Legislative involvement, President Boakai noted that the Executive recognizes and respects the role of the Legislature in the ratification process.

Once the negotiations are concluded and a formal agreement is reached, he said the Executive will promptly submit the necessary documents to the Legislature for consideration/ratification.

At that point, he added, the Executive welcomes any request for clarifications or discussions to ensure the process remains transparent and accountable.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He detailed that maintenance zones will be established in each county. According to Mr. Boakai, each county will receive the requisite number of machines for road construction and maintenance.

This setup, he noted, will guarantee the accelerated opening up of the entire country for speedy development.

In summary, he said there is no contract or agreement at this moment that requires legislative ratification.

"We are committed to maintaining open lines of communication with the Legislature throughout this process. Once we have a formal agreement and CIF value, we will engage the National Legislature consistent with our laws," he said.

He appreciated the lawmakers' understanding and cooperation as the Executive works towards enhancing the nation's infrastructural development. - Edited by Othello B. Garblah