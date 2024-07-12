Liberia: Boakai Launches U.S.$117m Gf Grant Cycle-7

Monrovia — President Boakai promises to invest more in strengthening Liberia's supply chain management system as he launches Global Fund Grant Cycle-7 here, totaling US$117m

President Joseph N. Boakai launches the US$117 million Global Fund Grant Cycle 7 here, promising to invest in strengthening the country's supply chain management system.

The program, which brought together stakeholders, government officials, and international partners, was held on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at Monrovia City Hall.

President Boakai thanks the Global Fund for this initiative, noting that the government and people of Liberia are grateful for combating epidemics such as HIV, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, diseases that have long been affecting the nation and hindering its progress.

The President says the Global Fund has partnered with Liberia over the years to support its development agenda through tireless contribution.

He says the grant will enable Liberia to ensure its healthcare system is more resilient, efficient, and accessible to everyone in the country.

"Our commitment is to improving health care, training, and building the capacity of health workers to ensure they have the skills. We will invest in strengthening our supply chain management system." President Boakai promises.

The Acting Country Director of Plan Liberia, Serge Schuman-Martin, expresses joy that the President of Liberia launched the GC7 Integrated HIV/TB, RSSH, and Malaria Grants.

He says Plan International Liberia is excited to have been selected by the Liberian Coordinating Mechanism as a Principal Recipient Partner to the Ministry of Health in implementing the GC7 grant.

Mr. Martin explains that their responsibilities will be to serve as The Principal Recipient of the GC7 HIV/TB integrated grant with the second wave of the COVID-19 grant and a major Sub-recipient for the Malaria Grant.

"Being the Principal Recipient of the GC7 TB/HIV/RSSH grant and C19RM funding, Plan International is tasked with working with the National AIDS Control Program and other stakeholders to improve access to HIV prevention, Care, and Treatment services, particularly among key and vulnerable populations. Plan will also work closely with the National Leprosy and TB Control Program to improve TB case notification and treatment outcomes in the country."

He continues that with support of the COVID-19 funding, Plan International will work with the MOH to ensure that the health systems in Liberia are strengthened, resilient, and sustainable, adding, "This will be achieved through improving the overall supply chain management systems for medicines and other health commodities, Laboratory diagnosis network optimization, improving disease surveillance and pandemic preparedness, improving the landscape for sustainable access to medical oxygen, improving monitoring and evaluation systems and building capacity of community Health care workers."

He says in carrying out grant implementation activities, Plan International truly recognizes the important national mandate of the Ministry of Health, adding that they desire to maintain and sustain cordial working relationships with the Ministry and its different entities/ programs and partners involved in the GC7 grant implementation.

The Acting Country Director of PLAN also reveals that the agreement for this grant was signed in a challenging context, but "we trust in the mutuality with which we can surmount all challenges and successfully implement the grants with quality, in time, and effectively account for the resources."

He says they are working with the Health Finance team at the MOH, pledging to provide all needed financial updates for regularly tracking disbursements and expenditures to the Ministries of Health and Finance for reporting purposes. He also advocates for the Government to address gaps in funding to ensure the current co-financing commitments are met.

"By these measures, PLAN will ensure that no one gets left behind in implementing the national public health disease programs."

Meanwhile, the Country Representative of Catholic Relief Services Liberia, Abena Amedormey, says they aim to reduce malaria by 80% by the end of 2027. She explained that the purpose was to serve all Liberians in all 15 counties, focusing on children under 5 and pregnant women.

Madam Amedormey continues that CRS is grateful to have the opportunity to serve the Liberian people continuously. She discloses that CRS has been in Liberia since 1957, partnering with the Government of Liberia for development and humanitarian purposes.

United States Charge d'Affaires Catherine Rodriguez congratulates the Government of Liberia and the Global Fund on their journey to a healthier future, saying their commitment to these challenges remains critical to the lives of all Liberians.

Madam Rodriguez reveals that the United States is the highest contributor to the Global Fund, recounting that malaria in children under five reduced from 45% in 2016 to 18% in 2022.

The US Charge d'affaires assures that the US Government supports the initiative and ensures that every dollar the Global Fund provides is accounted for.

For her part, Mrs. Caty Fall Sow, Head of the Africa and Middle East Department at the Global Fund, notes that the fund's goal is to ensure responses to the three diseases outlined and deliver quality services to ensure those who need them the most are reached.

Madam Sow adds that they want to reach the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, disclosing that the provision of Antiretroviral has more than doubled within five years.

She also reports that HIV has reduced by 50% and reduction of AIDS-related deaths by 67%, while the percentage of people living with HIV who know their status is upped by 74%, respectively.