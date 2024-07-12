Liberia: Letter to God - Lord, You See Why Our Village Looking Leh This!

column

Dear Father:

Hmm, no wonder our village looking leh this. Wen ley rogue is from yor house, he na rogue. Bor wen him come from yor friend house, then him rogue. Wen da yor own do it, then it correct. Bor wen da yor friend own do it then it na correct.

My son who own na do some again?

Hmm, ehn da ley people dem who say they com rescue our village. Ley one they doing sef more than ley one Kountry Ginat and him children dem did to us. Ley people la ley same six and seven ya Father.

You joking, rescue na turned to Kountry Giant too?

Bor, Father, ley one dem they doing here da small thin. Ley big, big news in our village na, na da some yellow machine. Ley old man and him children dem wan do some kina crook, crook gee bisnay here.

They go behind ley chief them from our village Traditional Council and they go bring some yellow machine dem weh they na tell us how much our village will pay. Wen ley village people go talk, ley Papy children dem say they mon shutlor. They say da their time na, so ley Papy can do any thin him wan.

Bor, it na catch up with him, then he go write some dry-faced letter to ley chief dem at ley Traditional Council.

Da whatin he say in ley letter sef?

Father, ley Oldman say ley person da sending ley yellow machine dem to our village da him friend and he and him friend do "gentleman" agreement.

You say whatin! Ley Oldman go do gentleman agreement on yor village?

Father, da small cat licked ley Papay face. Him say da gentleman agreement ooh. Him say, wen ley Chief dem say, ley money too plenty and ley village na able to pay, him will sell ley one dem he sent ley orlor day or him will carry it back.

You say whatin? Carry it back where?

Um mm, ley Papay say, he and him friend agreed leh da. So, him fini roasting him poor job fish, him wan him children dem who making noise all over ley place to say da our chief dem do it. Bor him cart him fini putting before ley horse na catch up with him na he looking for scape goat-lala.

Da whatin you talking here so, whereplay him children dem eh so?

Hmm, da small one sef. Ley play ley Papay children eh right na, they jumping all over ley place.

They na care whereplay ley Oldman take ley yellow machine dem from, all they know him bring it for our village. Whether him will sell our village to pay ooh, they na care.

Can you imagine Father, ley same people dem who wor making noise all over our village just ley orlor day about how ley Kountry Giant and him pekin dem were doing all kina thin in our village just to steal our village money. Their Papay na start ley same thin and they are jumping all over ley place defending him.

Da who in their right mind will go mortgage an entire village on gentleman agreement with him friend if him na geh nothing to hide.

Ley people say they na geh problem with you bringing yellow machine from yor friend bor they wan to know how you getting it and how our village will pay for it-simple.

Right na, you na make it worse by saying, you buying it from yor friend. Ley book people called da one "conflict of interest and insider trading. And our village code of conduct framed him face on da.

Bor we moving, da rescue train, whether da, friend oh, da ma oh, ley rescue children say they mon just see something-you see their life?