Nigeria: CAF Champions League - Ilechukwu Reacts As Rangers Get First Opponent

Coach of the reigning Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL champions, Fidelis Ilechukwu, has reacted to Thursday's CAF Champions League draw.

At an elaborate draw ceremony at CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Rangers were pitched against Comoros Islands' league champions, Union Sportive Zilimadjou, in the first preliminary round.

As indicated, the Flying Antelopes will first travel to Moroni, the capital of the Island nation, where they will face the Island nation's champions at the 14,000-capacity Baumer Stadium on either 16, 17, or 18, August 2024. The return leg is scheduled to take place in Nigeria a week later.

"No team is small"

Reacting to what appears as a kind draw on paper, Ilechukwu while speaking with his club media said no team is small so Rangers will prepare very well for the immediate task ahead of them.

'The Building One' as Ilechukwu is now called said of the draw, "No team is a small team in the continent anymore."

"We respect our opponent in the Total Energies CAF Champions League 2024/2025 preliminary round, US Zilimadjou of Comoros. We shall give our preparations ahead of the encounter all the attention it deserves."

Though hoping to make an "impact" on the continent, Ilechukwu insists his team is a work in progress.

"Don't forget that we are still building this team and we must be up and doing to ensure that we make an impact in the continental championship."

Tricky opponent

Formed in 1983, Union Sportive Zilimadjou have won the national league championship four times and emerged victorious three times in the national cup competition in Comoros.

The Comoros team have some decent players that could trouble the Flying Antelopes, including 31-year-old forward Youssouf Mohamed, and his 29-year-old strike partner, Mohamed Anoir Chamoune.

Goalkeeper Moussa Issihaka will also hope to be in his best form as the 30-year old will be all out to try and prevent Rangers from scoring.

After a triumphant 2023/2024 NPFL season, where they emerged champions with 70 points and scored 56 goals, Rangers now face a new challenge.

The Flying Antelopes must translate their domestic success into continental prowess as they strive to make a significant impact in this season's CAF Champions League.