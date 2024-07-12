Liberia: AMI Celebrates a Decade of Service to Liberia

12 July 2024
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

It all began ten years ago with a small vision that started on 16th street in Sinkor Monrovia, Liberia. With a small committed and dedicated team of staff, the entity has stood the course and supports the country's health sector.

Ten years on, AMI has grown into a renowned healthcare provider, an achievement that is the direct result of the dedication and hard work of incredible employees of AMI.

At a program graced by many well-wishers, dignitaries and senior officials of the Liberian government to include madam Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence Senate Pro tempore of the Liberian Senate, Dr. Joyce Dolo, promised AMI's commitments in ensure a better health care for Liberians.

Like many entities and organizations, AMI has had its challenging moments, one of which was during the COVID-19 period that tested the AMI's resilience and commitment to providing better and stronger healthcare in Monrovia.

AMI Liberia (AMIL) is Monrovia's leading private medical clinic offering world-class general medical and trauma care serving the public and private sectors, the diplomatic community, non-governmental organizations, and other groups.

As part of AMIL's commitment to providing the best medical and healthcare options to clients, AMIL announced plans to expand its capabilities with additional services in the fields of urology, gynecology, pediatrics, and ophthalmology.

A first for any private clinic in the region, the AMIL hospital will also offer medical-grade oxygen. The hospital has two floors with a 24hr emergency room, x-ray facility, pharmacy, training center, lab that allows the hospital to run labs on-site, and adult and pediatric intensive care unit capability. Additionally, two operating theaters are available for minor urological surgical procedures.

"At AMI Expeditionary Healthcare Liberia Clinic, we are proud to offer US Visa medical screening services. With our team of experienced medical professionals and state-of-the-art facilities, we provide comprehensive and reliable examinations to help you with your visa application process."

