Call it a 'monkey-wrench' or a matter-of-fact, but Members of the House of Representatives are rather perplexed to the point of utter division over the communication by President Joseph N. Boakai, Sr. to House's Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, in which he provides clarity on the acquisition of earth-moving equipment, commonly referred to here as "Yellow Machines". According to the President, the executive is still negotiating and there is no formal agreement or contract has been signed with any party concerning the equipment.

Surprisingly, members of the Unity Party Alliance, Representatives Priscilla Cooper, Manah Bishop Johnson, James Kolleh, Foday Fahnbulleh and Johnson Williams, joined opposition lawmakers to deride the President; that he is grave error, in violation of the procurement laws, usurpation of authorities and withholding the name of the friend who offered to provide equipment in good faith and on a gentleman's agreement to the President.

The UP Alliance merged with the opposition lawmakers, calling for the summoning of President Joseph N. Boakai to appear before the full plenary to answer to his communication, which raised more questions than providing answers but was subsequently dead when transformed into a motion.

The President's communication, which was read Thursday in session, said: "The discussions are ongoing, and no financial commitment has been made by the Government of Liberia and not a dime paid."

The President explained that the initiative originated from a conversation between him and a long-time friend who shared a commitment to the ARREST Agenda.

"This friend was moved by the spirit of solidarity and a strong desire to participate in the implementation, in the shortest possible time, of our development agenda. He offered to provide equipment in good faith and on a gentleman's agreement.

"No Public Funds Utilized: To date, no funds from the Liberian treasury have been expended on this project. The first batch of equipment that arrived in the country was shipped at the supplier's expense. The GOL has not incurred any costs related to the transportation or acquisition of these machines," President Boakai argued.

The President quickly pointed out in his communication that, should the negotiations fail to yield a mutually beneficial agreement; the supplier retains the right to reclaim the equipment.

"He may choose to sell them within the Liberian market or re-export them. This ensures that the GOL is not financially burdened or contractually bound."

The President furthered: "We recognize and respect the role of the National Legislature in the ratification process. Once the negotiations are concluded and a formal agreement is being reached, we will promptly submit the necessary documents to the Legislature for consideration/ratification. At that point, we welcome any request for clarifications or discussions to ensure the process remains transparent and accountable.

"Maintenance Zones will be established in each county. Each county will receive requisite numbers of machines for road construction and maintenance. This setup will guarantee the accelerated opening up of the entire country for speedy development."

In summary of the President's communication, he stressed that there is no contract or agreement at this moment that requires legislative ratification.

"We are committed to maintaining open lines of communication with the Legislature throughout this process. Once we have a formal agreement and CIF value, we will engage the National Legislature consistent with our laws. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we work towards enhancing our nation's infrastructural development," the President opined.

Meanwhile, some lawmakers are counter-arguing, including Reps. Alex Poure, Nyan Flomo, Prince Toles and others that their colleagues should consider the development intent of the President and for the good of the country and forge ahead.

However, following a motion from Rep. Sekou Kanneh, the lawmakers voted that the President's communication be probed by the Leadership and report to plenary when any development unfolds.

Some members of leadership, who begged for anonymity, said the President's communication is deceptive and are asking the President to admit his error and apologize to the country and citizens.