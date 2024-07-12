Liberia: VP Koung Commits to Inclusive Development Agenda

Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung of Liberia has outlined the Unity Party government's commitment to inclusive development initiatives, noting that no one will be left behind as the government made strides to develop the country and improve the lives of Liberians

Delivering the keynote address at the celebration of World Population Day and the launch of the State of the World Population Report 2024 on Thursday, July 11, the VP emphasized the importance of evidence-based research and data-driven policies, highlighted the government's ARREST Agenda, which aims to address socio-economic challenges.

He said the ARREST agenda will be inclusive by ensuring the rights of women, girls, youth, the elderly, and people with disabilities are integrated across all sectors.

In collaboration with the legislature, Vice President Koung established the Legislative Committee on Population and Development (LCPD) to advance strategic policy discussions on reproductive health, women's empowerment, gender equality, and youth issues.

Recognizing World Population Day as an opportunity to promote comprehensive and inclusive policies, he acknowledged the progress made in women's access to reproductive care and gender equality since the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) thirty years ago.

The completion of Liberia's milestone census was commended for providing valuable data for evidence-based development planning.

Vice President Koung expressed gratitude to UNFPA Liberia and development partners for their support in this process.

The official launch of the UNFPA State of the World Population Report 2024, titled "Interwoven Lives, Threads of Hope: Ending Inequalities in Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights," marked a significant milestone in understanding global, regional, and national population dynamics.

Encouraging stakeholders to engage with the report, Vice President Koung urged continued analysis of census data to track development progress in Liberia.

The commitment to harnessing evidence-based research and inclusive policies to drive sustainable development was a key takeaway from his address, reflecting the government's dedication to prioritizing the well-being and empowerment of all segments of society.

Highlighting Liberia's ongoing efforts to develop the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, Deputy Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Tanneh Brunson, underscored President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's commitment to combating poverty comprehensively.

The inclusive, consultative process of formulating the development plan seeks to incorporate diverse voices, particularly from marginalized groups like youth, women, and persons with disabilities, in setting national priorities.

The planned six pillars of the ARREST Agenda -- Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, Health, and Tourism -- are projected as foundational elements for driving economic transformation and poverty alleviation in Liberia.

Addressing urgent human development challenges in Liberia, such as maternal mortality and infant mortality rates, Deputy Minister Brunson stressed the need for targeted actions to accelerate progress in these areas.

The looming 2030 deadline for the Sustainable Development Goals underscored the global urgency for collective action, with the upcoming UN Summit of the Future positioned as a pivotal platform for redefining multilateral cooperation in a changing world.

Acknowledging the significance of data-driven national planning and collaboration with UNFPA, Deputy Minister Brunson expressed gratitude to donor partners for their support.

The event featured presentations on global population trends, Liberia's demographic profile, and policy implications of population dynamics, culminating in a High-Level Panel involving key ministries and international partners moderated by young representatives to foster intergenerational dialogue on the pressing issues at hand.

The Government of Liberia facilitated the event in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and LISGIS and aimed to engage stakeholders in discussing the vital intersection of population dynamics and development.