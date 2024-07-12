Liberia: 'Come Back Home'

12 July 2024
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

The National Campaign Management Team of Julius Kanubah and Beatrice Sieh for the leadership of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) is calling on all members of the PUL to converge this Friday, July 12, 2024, at the Union's Headquarters at Carey Street in Monrovia.

Team Kanubah-Sieh urges its supporters, sympathizers, and those interested in moving the PUL forward to grace the meeting called by the yet-to-be-named membership of the Joint Interim Committee of former Press Union of Liberia officials and media elders.

The Interim Committee was mandated by the Trial Court in Gbarnga, Bong County to take over the leadership of the PUL and conduct a 'rerun', 'fresh free and fair elections' on or before October 18, 2024.

The Joint Interim Committee is convening the meeting to 'unveil' itself and to 'release the timetable and guidelines' as part of the implementation of the ruling of Judge J. Boima Kontoe of the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court in the case, "The National Campaign Management Team of Julius Kanubah ... versus ... The Administration of the Press Union of Liberia ...," formerly headed by Charles Coffey.

In handling down the landmark ruling on June 18, 2024, the Judge ordered "a rerun" of the PUL 2022 elections, having canceled the results of the fraudulent, unconstitutional polls conducted by the erstwhile leadership under the cover of darkness (from 7:30 pm on Saturday, 19 November 2022 to 3:40 am on Sunday, November 20, 2022).

Team Kanubah-Sieh believes that with the successful legal settlement of the controversy that beclouded the PUL 2022 Congress, it is now time for all PUL members to chart a new course by working with those soon-to-be entrusted with a crucial judicial mandate to steer the PUL into the path of democratic legitimacy.

Team Kanubah-Sieh therefore confirms participation in the called meeting as the most formidable interested party, aiming to Redeem, Reform, and Developthe PUL through the implementation of a six-pillar agenda: Accountable Leadership; Impartial Advocacy; Construction of PUL Headquarters; Support to Women in Journalism, Media, and Communication; Sustainable and Inclusive Media Development; and Formation of Media Hubs for Journalists, Media, and Communication practitioners across the fifteen Counties of Liberia.

In attending Friday's meeting, Team Kanubah-Sieh will be making its first official appearance at the PUL Headquarters since November 2022 as PUL lacks a legitimate leadership after the three-year term of office of the erstwhile leadership expired, occasioned by a Court's Stay Order restraining the former leadership from assuming any affairs of the PUL until legal settlement into the Petition for Declaratory Judgment case, which was pending before the Court.

All members of the PUL are kindly asked to come back home to surmount the next phase of our collective struggle for a stronger, better, and more robust PUL, grounded in credibility, integrity, and dignity. Friday's meeting starts at 10 am.

