Liberia: Bioxcellence Hub Liberia Celebrates One Year Promoting Biomedical Science for Aspiring Scientists

Monrovia — BioXcellence Hub Liberia (BioX-LIB) has emerged as a beacon of knowledge and opportunity in the heart of Monrovia since its establishment with the mission to illuminate the path of biomedical science for aspiring scientists, BioX-LIB has, over the past year, transformed curiosity into a quest for knowledge for high school and college students alike.

From its inception, BioX-LIB has been dedicated to introducing young minds to the wonders of biomedical research, enhancing their career choices, and deepening their understanding of scientific principles. Our hub is a vibrant tapestry of disciplines--biochemistry, microbiology, translational medicine, tropical medicine, biostatistics, pathology, immunology, food safety, epidemiology, public health, and emergency preparedness. Here, enthusiasts come together to exchange high-quality scientific knowledge and tackle biomedical challenges with innovative solutions.

BioXcellence Hub Liberia (BioX-LIB), on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, celebrated its one-year anniversary, and reflected on a journey filled with commitment and growth. Over the past year, we have opened doors to research skills and careers, inviting Master's degree and PhD holders to share their wealth of knowledge with our students. These experts have not only taught technical skills but also equipped our students with invaluable research tools. Our initiatives have spanned:

- Presentations introducing the basics of research

- Providing essential resources in data analytics for undergraduate researchers

- Guiding students toward suitable journals for their publications

- Hosting workshops on designing conference posters

Like any pioneering venture, our journey has not been without its challenges. Initially, securing scientists to engage with our students and retaining those students was a daunting task. Our early sessions on Zoom faced hurdles due to internet and electricity issues, prompting a transition to physical spaces. Yet, these obstacles only strengthened our resolve.

Today, we proudly celebrate our chapters at three universities in Monrovia--University of Liberia, African Methodist Episcopal University, and United Methodist University--and one university outside Monrovia, Cuttington University. Our dream is to expand further across Liberia, contingent on financial and logistical support. Through collaborations with university administrators and our dedicated chapter presidents, we have hosted impactful research symposiums, the most recent during our anniversary celebration, showcasing student research.

We extend heartfelt gratitude to our supporters, particularly Mr. Thomas M. Parker, the Assistant Minister of Planning, Research, and Education at the Ministry of Education. In a nation striving for progress, research is a cornerstone for national development, disease prevention, policy-making, and enhancing students' academic potential for graduate studies and career opportunities.

Our chapter-based workshops have not only imparted research skills but have also bridged longstanding gaps in research knowledge. In just one year, we have established a notable presence in college communities, launched our website, initiated our mentorship program, and cultivated a robust social media presence.

None of this would have been possible without the dedication of our Team Lead, Mitchell Sarmie, and the executive team: Prince Tardeh, Renallan C. Neckles, Brenda Bainda, and our four chapter heads--Isaac G. Crusoe at Cuttington University, Jamal Ghoson at the University of Liberia, Ishmael Coah at United Methodist University, and Ebenezer Morlia at African Methodist Episcopal University. We are deeply grateful for their unwavering commitment and are excited for the future we will build together.

We call upon national governments, stakeholders, and local businesses to invest in such opportunities, enhancing the learning experiences of college students beyond the classroom. Special thanks to Front Page Africa and other media institutions for spotlighting our story and raising awareness about our initiatives. You are the true heroes of this journey.

As we close the first chapter of our story, filled with both challenges and triumphs, we look forward with optimism and determination to the future and all that we can achieve together as a community.

Ganta, Nimba County: In continuation of enhancing stakeholders' capacities on co-creation and SDG-base programming, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Liberia has conducted a two-day Human Security Awareness Training for Project Stakeholders and beneficiaries in Ganta, Nimba County.

The training began on Thursday, July 4, 2024 and will climax on Friday, July 5, 2024.

The Human Security Awareness Training brought together Fifty-five (55) persons including Commissioners from Konawolala, Panta, and Tokpable in Bong, Zorzor and Salayea in Lofa, and Bain-Garr, Gbanquoi, and Bahn in Nimba County.

At the start of the training, participants were informed about the importance of inclusive human security in community development aligned to the Sustainable Development Goals, as well as increasing awareness of SDGs priorities within their communities.

During a presentation, UNDP Human Security Project Manager for Liberia, Mr. Robert Dorliae taught the participants about the basic components of project proposal writing. The participants gained a deeper knowledge on how to write and structure project proposals on their local development priorities for sustainable development.

The training also focuses on other SDGs priorities including Sexual and Gender Based Violence. Ms. Joyce Dahn - District Health Officer of Bain-Garr District in Nimba County and Ms. Janet Johnson - A Youth Advocate for Women Empowerment shared with the participants detailed information about the effects of Sexual and Gender Based Violence especially against women.

In welcoming, but separate remarks, Mr. Sarpah Mah - City Mayor of Bahn and Mr. Amos Gbatu - Commissioner of Bain-Garr District in Nimba County thanked the UNDP for the initiative. The participants also expressed gratitude to UNDP for empowering them with adequate information about key development priorities in their communities.

The initiative is part of the United Nations Joint Human Security Trust Fund Project: A Joint Project "Building Resilience of Youth, Women, and Vulnerable Groups through Social Protection Floor in Liberia using ICT.

The project is aimed at addressing the complex multi-sectoral and inter-connected challenges of human insecurities particularly food, social, and economic issues for the most vulnerable and neglected populations of the North-Central region of Liberia at the community level.