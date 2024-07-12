Liberia: Government of Liberia Joins Forces With Journey Home Film Festival, the Liberia Film Awards to Support the Arts in Liberia

press release

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia joined forces with the Journey Home Film Festival/Liberia Film Awards to promote the arts in Liberia by helping to send a very deserving and talented young lady, Diamond Turay, to Thailand to compete in the Teen Star International 2024 Competition.

Diamond performed at the Liberia Film Awards last year and again this year on June 22, 2024. She was discovered by Mr. Erasmus T Williams Coordinator- Deputy Minister Rank for Diaspora Affairs Ministry of State for Presidential affairs. Dr. Kulah, one of the festival Executive Directors announced that they were raising funds to send Diamond Turay to Thailand. Without hesitation, Mr. Williams stood up in the audience and took on the challenge to help send Daimond to Thailand to represent Liberia. This initiative was also largely supported by other high ranking government officials including, Dr. Jarso Jallah (Minister of Education), Tourism Ambassador at Large Chris Hayes Onanuga, the Journey Home Film Festival/Liberia Film Awards, US-based festival judge Anthony Hunter, and others, they were able to raise the balance of funds needed to purchase tickets to send Diamond to Thailand. It isn't everyday that we see this kind of collaboration between government and private sector. Diamond's mother, Aleda T. Teah, was so moved by the gesture that she exclaimed "Oh my God, I'm so elated, I don't even know what to say."

Diamond Turay is a 13-year-old ballerina who attends the Spiritan Academy (A Catholic Demonstration School). She was born January 10,2011. She's been passionate about dancing since she was 2 years old, watching cartoons. She dreams of becoming a professional ballerina. Diamond has performed on popular stages including MTN y'ello star, MTN Liberian Music Awards, The Liberia Film Awards, etc. Her passion and flawless techniques have captivated her audience on every stage. So much so, that she will be representing Liberia in Thailand at the Teen Star International 2024 Competition from July-17.

Our Liberian Diamond will compete with other countries like South Africa, Nigeria , Ghana, Malaysia, UAE, Nepal, Thailand etc. She sets out to promote culture and tourism (The "T" in President Boakai's ARREST Agenda) through youth talent. Diamond is an inspiration to many young children, making them believe they can be whoever and whatever they want to be, regardless of where they come from. Diamond is an uprising star who's raising Liberia 'flag........DIAMOND TO THE WORLD!

Special thanks to Diamond Turay's family and all that contributed to the fundraiser to send Liberia's little ballerina to Thailand. We wish Ms. Diamond a safe trip to and from talent as well as Blessings on her possible win.

About Journey Home Film Festival

The Journey Home Film Festival is an annual event led by ASAP Africa and Providence Preservation Foundation, dedicated to promoting Liberia and its rich cultural heritage. The Mission of the Journey Home Festival is to encourage investment, promote tourism, and showcase Liberia as the Jewel of Africa. The festival and awards was were by LINTA, Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism (MICAT), Ministry of State Without Portfolio, MTN, and Liberia Movie Union in Collaboration with Razzouk Brothers Inc, Ush Productions, Divine Entertainment Intl, DSTV, and Aqualife.