Liberia: Down Town FC Head Coach Jasper Kun Urges Players to Be Clinical

Monrovia — The head Coach Central Monrovia based third division side Down Town FC Jasper Kun is calling on his players to maintain their goal scoring techniques as they continue their national 3rd division Playoff journey.

Down Town FC will on Sunday July 14 face Gbarpolu County based Mighty Angels in the last 16 stage of the competition.

Coach Jasper Kun speaking to FrontPage Africa Newspaper ahead of the weekend match said his players need to improve on the scoring even though they were fantastic in their two games against Cape Mount based Kandakai FC but think scoring more goals will give them a great advantage in qualifying to the second division.

"I want you to remember that it was through your fast goal scoring techniques we drew a win against our opponents and I want you to keep it ongoing until our dream of qualifying for the second division comes to reality" Jasper Kun said.

He added that his players really played to expectations against Kandace FC because they dominated the match in all parts of the game but were denied by the Kandakai FC goalkeeper who made several saves.

He is calling on his players to learn from their past mistakes made so that they will be able to overpower Mighty Angels FC on Sunday.

"I think you all know that we are going to play against away so you all need to try your possible best to always abide by the rules of the game and to take the lead in the first 20 minute as you did in your two last games played in the regional playoff and you all should try your best not to leave any stone unturned until our dream of winning or drawing comes to reality," he said.