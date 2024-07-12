Nigeria: Paris 2024 - Super Falcons Get Boost As Kanu, Ihezuo Join Camp in Spain

Only defender Oluwatosin Demehin and forward Chinonyerem Macleans are still being expected as the Super Falcons intensify preparations for their return to the Women's Olympic Football Tournament.

The preparations of the Super Falcons for the fast-approaching Paris 2024 Olympic Games have been boosted by the arrival of two key players, Uchenna Kanu and Chinwendu Ihezuo at the team's camp in Sevilla, Spain.

The two strikers, according to a statement issued by the Nigeria Football Federation, arrived on Thursday afternoon.

This has now brought the number of players in camp to 20, with only defender Oluwatosin Demehin and forward Chinonyerem Macleans still expected as the nine-time African champions intensify preparations for their return to the Women's Olympic Football Tournament.

Demehin and Macleans are both scheduled to arrive at the team's Hotel Barceló Montecastillo Golf and Resort on Friday afternoon.

A full camp by Friday means Coach Randy Waldrum and his assistants will have five whole days to work with the entire playing body, as well as the alternates, ahead of Wednesday's training match with reigning Olympic champions Canada.

Early arrivals

Team captain Rasheedat Ajibade was among the first arrivals, alongside goalkeepers Chiamaka Nnadozie and Tochukwu Oluehi, as well as defenders Chidinma Okeke and Nicole Payne.

Midfielders Christy Ucheibe, Toni Payne, Deborah Abiodun and Jennifer Echegini, and forward Esther Okoronkwo have also been sweating it out in Spain with the Falcons.

Two alternates - goalkeeper Morufa Ademola and forward Gift Monday were also among the early arrivals.

The Super Falcons will fly into France on Thursday, 18 July - exactly a week before their tournament-opening match against the formidable Brazilian Women's team at the Stade Bordeaux.

Their two other games in the group phase, against Spain and Japan in that order, will take place at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.