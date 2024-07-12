Liberia: President Boakai's Letter to House of Representatives Draws Ire, Triggers Mixed Reactions

Capitol Hill — In an attempt to address the controversy surrounding his administration's negotiation for 'yellow machines,' President Joseph Boakai has found himself facing further criticism. His recent communication to the 55th Legislature regarding the government's plan to acquire 285 earth-moving equipment to tackle Liberia's persistent road issues has sparked significant backlash.

In his communication, read in both chambers of the Legislature on Thursday, President Boakai stated that no agreement has been reached to purchase the yellow machines, contrary to public speculation. He clarified that the initiative stemmed from a conversation with a long-time friend committed to the ARREST Agenda. This friend, motivated by solidarity and a desire to support the government's development agenda, offered to provide the equipment on a goodwill basis and a gentleman's agreement.

He said: "The initiative originated from a conversation between me and a long-time friend who shares a commitment to the ARREST Agenda. This friend was moved by the spirit of solidarity and a strong desire to participate in the implementation, in the shortest possible time, of our development agenda. He offered to provide equipment in good faith and on a gentleman's agreement."

The president's communication followed the House's decision to summon top cabinet officials, including Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Sylvester Grigsby and Minister of State Without Portfolio Mamaka Bility. This action was prompted by Rep. Gizzie K. Kollince (District #4, Lofa County), Chair of the House Committee on National Defense, who argued that the executive's decision to negotiate such a large quantity of equipment without legislative approval violated the Liberian Constitution and undermined the country's democracy.

Rep. Kollince's request came after the arrival of what the president's officials described as the first batch of 285 earth-moving machines. These machines, including heavy-duty trucks, yellow machines, and tankers, were paraded from the Freeport of Monrovia to the Barclay Training Center (BTC), where they are currently stationed.

The House required the summoned officials to appear with documents such as the bill of lading, ownership and title documents, authority to take custody and store the equipment, the storage agreement, and any other relevant documents clarifying the legal status of the equipment and its relationship to the government of Liberia. Although the ministers--Grigsby, Bility, Defense Minister Geraldine George, and Army Chief of Staff--appeared, they did not testify as President Boakai's communication took precedence.

In his letter, President Boakai reiterated that the government was in the negotiation phase, with no formal agreement or contract signed. He emphasized that no public funds had been utilized and that the equipment's arrival was at the supplier's expense, with no financial burden on the government. He also assured that if negotiations failed, the supplier could reclaim or sell the equipment within Liberia or re-export it.

Legislature's response

Reactions in the Liberian Senate were measured, with Nimba County Senator Nya D. Twayen Jr. motioning to accept the president's disclosure and refer it to the Senate committee on Executive and its leadership for monitoring.

However, in the House, the president's letter faced more criticism than praise. Lawmakers like Reps. James Kolleh, Frank Saah Foko, and Clarence Gahr questioned the sincerity of the president's letter. Even some partisan lawmakers expressed dissatisfaction, including Rep. Prescilla Abram Cooper (District #5, Montserrado), who criticized the administration for lacking transparency and accountability.

"I am a member of the Rescue Mission. I campaigned on the mantra of transparency and accountability. What it looks like is not transparency. Let's be very, very frank. Government cannot be based on friendship. There are laws and these laws should be followed to the letter. You cannot have a discussion with an individual of a country without following the proper steps. This Legislature is being overlooked. - Rep. Prescilla Abram Cooper, District #5, Montserrado County

Unity Party lawmaker Rep. Mannah Bishop acknowledged a 'harmless error' and apologized on behalf of the UP, urging the House to allow the executive to proceed with its negotiations.

More criticisms followed

Outside the Legislature, former Auditor General John Morlu, a supporter of Boakai, called on the president to apologize for the misstep, emphasizing that government business should not be conducted based on friendship and gentlemen's agreements.

Morlu said: "Once you take custody, the risks and ownership have passed to you. Why can't Uncle Joe simply say we made a mistake, apologize, and ask the Legislature to regularize the situation?... This letter will send shockwaves internationally, as you cannot conduct government business based on friendship and gentleman's agreements. Someone has, once again, misled our dear and beloved Uncle Joe. Government operations must be separate from friendship and gentleman's agreements. All this reek of corruption and lack of accountability."

The opposition Coalition for Democratic Change also criticized the letter, highlighting that the acquisition of public assets must follow legal protocols, not informal agreements.

"The Letter fails to state the name of the "friend" in question. The acquisition of public assets is governed by laws. No gentleman agreement or discussion with a "friend" can be used to acquire assets in the name of the government or the country because such could imply constructive contracts, thereby creating a contingent liability for the Republic of Liberia," the CDC said.

The president's letter appears to contradict his previous statements. In May, following the initial announcement of the machines, President Boakai had humorously implied that his administration had tasked the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) with raising funds for the machines, suggesting that financial preparations were already underway.

"When the machines come, let Dorbor Jallah (LRA Commissioner General) tell me he can't raise the money," President Boakai can be heard saying.