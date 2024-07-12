Liberia: Human Rights Commissioner Mohammed Fahnbulleh Accused of Ordering Torture of 32-Year-Old Auto Mechanic Who Died in Police Detention

Monrovia — The death of Prince Wreyou, the 32-year-old automachenics, still remains a mystery as both family of the deceased and the Liberia National Police Airfield depot continue to provide conflicting accounts.

Authority at the Airfield Depot had reported that the late Wreyou reportedly committed suicide on April 12 while in detention at the Airfield Depot, which resulted in his death, but family members of the deceased are contending said information, attributing it to internal bleeding as a result of brutality he endured from some disenchanted youths upon the order of one of the Commissioners of the Independent National Human Rights Commission, Atty. Mohammed Fahnbulleh.

The family told FrontPageAfrica Tuesday they have not received any medical report to verify the cause of death.

One week following his death, the late Wreyou's family protested at the Liberia National Police headquarters in Monrovia against the LNP's action of not making efforts to investigate circumstances leading to their son's death.

This prompted an immediate meeting between the family and Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman, who assured them of a speedy investigation.

However, the family said since the meeting and an assurance of investigating the matter and coming up with an outcome, they are still awaiting the police.

The brother of the deceased, Sam Wreyou, Jr, noted that what seems more sinister in the process is the LNP has yet to come out with an investigation, but is compelling the family of the deceased to take the body for burial.

Sam told FrontPageAfrica Wednesday, July 10, that the move by the police to not apprehend one person who was allegedly linked to the brutality of the late Prince, upon the order of Atty. Fahbulleh, before incarcerating him, where he met his demise, raises eyebrows.

He alleged that the late Prince, who was accused by Atty. Fahnbulleh, received money to work on his vehicle, but did not do such work, which reportedly prompted the Human Rights Commissioner to order some disenchanted youths around the 24 Street Beach Side to brutalize him.

He further stated that the late Prince, after being severely flogged, was reportedly bundled up into Atty. Fahnbulleh's vehicle, owned by the Independent National Commission on Human Rights Commission and taken to the Airfield Depot, without the presence of police.

He expressed disenchantment over what he termed, the "jungle-justice" attitude of Atty. Fahnbulleh to have reportedly ordered disenchanted youths to brutalize his brother, which he noted, may have resulted in internal bleeding, causing his death, contrary to claims by the police of him committing suicide.

The father of the deceased, Sam Wreyou, Sr., said the police did not await them before removing the body from the depot and there was no medical report provided by the JFK Hospital, where he was first taken following news of his death.

Mr. Wreyou told FrontPageAfrica Wednesday, July 10, that the family was only told that the late Prince was taken to the mortuary, but they did not provide them an opportunity to see the body.

He argued that the area shown to them as where the deceased hanged himself cannot be possible, because the height of the late Price is taller than said area.

Nevertheless, these assertions from the family, when contacted, Atty. Fahnbulleh did not speak on the claims that he ordered the flogging of the late Prince before carrying him and ordering his incarceration before his death.

However, Atty. Fahnbulleh noted that the information is not a strange one and that the matter has been investigated and concluded.

"You can get to the spokesperson of the Liberia National Police, because this matter has been investigated and concluded. He said, there was an autopsy done, and the father of the late Prince was informed about the report and for me, this matter is behind me," Atty. Fahnbulleh. noted

He said the elder brother of the deceased is raising contention because he wants to extort money from him.

"This brother who is speaking, whatever he wants, I don't have money to give him, because the head of the family is the father, and the father and I spoke,"

"I was investigated and it is true and I was clear and not wrong against me, but the father went there and got the report. The father asked for the body to be buried," Atty. Fahnbulleh maintained.

However, FrontPageAfrica reached out to the father, who is the official Spokesperson of the deceased, and he said the information by Atty. Fahnbulleh that the matter has been resolved is untrue.

According to him, the family is yet to get an outcome of the investigation and there has not been any autopsy done to indicate what led to his son's death.

"The Police have not yet given me an investigative report, even the autopsy report, they have not yet given me it and I was not there for any autopsy, maybe they did it behind us. They said they did it in the night and up to now, I'm yet to get any report.

He said information from Atty. Fahnbulleh that he was requesting the burial of his son is untrue because he is yet to get a report of the cause of death.

He is furious that the LNP and Fahnbulleh are tricking him into the outcome of his son's death and are only demanding that he do a burial without proper outcome.

"Well, the people are just dribbling us up and down and they ask me to write a letter and I did so, and I can get redressed. They can't call me and I can go there or call them. Sometimes, if they want to answer, they do, if they don't want to, they don't answer.

Since the incident, they have been requesting the LNP to investigate the matter, but the police have yet to do that.

"Since the police said they were doing an investigation, up till now, not a single person has been apprehended, and Atty. Fahnbulleh could care less about finding the family, and he is making the situation look like another regime, that will only kill people and nothing will come out of it."

"All Mohammed wants is to get his car, when the investigation is not yet completed."

The deceased's father noted that information that his son was ordered flogged by Atty. Fahnbulleh outside the lawful procedure, is a violation of his son's right and as such they need an outcome of the LNP investigation to prove or disprove their contention that their son died as a result of internal bleeding.

The deceased's father has threatened to continue engaging the public through different media, on the basis that he is yet to get redress surrounding circumstances leading to his son's death. He also threatened to send a communication to the office of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai concerning the situation.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Police spokesperson, Cecelia G. Clarke, told FrontPageAfrica that she was not in the position to speak about the incident until she speaks with the relevant officers.

The body of the late Prince Wreyou is reportedly deposited at the Mueren Capehart Funeral Home in Caldwell.