Gambia: Police Continue to Investigate Shooting Incident At Wellingara Lower Basic School

Police have continued their investigation into the shooting incident that occurred at Wellingara Lower Basic School on July 8, 2024.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the victim sustained minor blisters from the gas discharged by the pistol.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

The incident occurred when a 9-year-old child claimed to have accessed the said pistol from his parents' cupboard, mistaking it for a toy gun.

The pistol has since been sent for a ballistic examination.

The police strongly urge the public, especially parents, to avoid illegal possession of weapons and to ensure safe custody of all dangerous items within their premises.

Date: July 11, 2024

