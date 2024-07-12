Gambia: Fertilizer Largesse to Gambian Farmers!

editorial

It is a well-established fact that the country is blessed with abundant arable land that supports crop cultivation. Being a major player in the country's development endeavour, any support rendered to ensure meeting the country's objective of enhancing production, is laudable.

Figures revealed that 50% of food consumed in The Gambia is imported. This is really sad, in view of the fact that the country has abundant arable land to stop such importation.

The country just needs the right policies and directives to boost its agriculture sector. This reminds us about the importance of public-private-partnership. It's a fact that no government can do it alone thus the need for stakeholder participation in governance structure.

In our Thursday's edition, we reported that E & P Group, a local firm comprising three subsidiaries recently extended magnanimity to Gambian farmers with the presentation of a consignment fertilizer.

The timely presentation of the gesture cannot be overemphasised, putting into account when most farmers are ready for this year's rains.

The high cost involved in acquiring fertilizer is no hidden secret to farmers. This has to some extent resulted in low yields as most of these small-scale farmers are faced with numerous challenges that make it difficult to buy these products.

Just imagine fertilizer used to cost one-thousand five hundred dalasi or thereabout. How many small-holder farmers can afford that?

Constant cultivation and other underlying factors have caused most of these vast expanses of land to lose their nutrient contents to support high production. This makes fertilizer application important to restore nutrient content of the soil.

For many years, Gambian farmers have been crying over the high cost of fertilizer to no avail. Government used to assist farmers by subsidising the price of fertilizer at a more reduced price. This is all part of a move to promote high yield. However, this support from government is not enough, which forced some farmers to buy fertilizer from private dealers at a more costly price.

While managing agriculture nutrients to provide a safe food supply and secure the environment remains one of the immense challenges of the 21st century, however, assisting local farmers with the much-needed support would help a great deal in meeting their target.

Experts believe that crop nutrient uptake and crop yield are the principal factors that determine optimal fertilizer practices.

To this end, we applaud E & P Group for the foresight and for responding to the plight of Gambian farmers. What is even pleasing to hear is that this group operates in three different areas all geared towards ensuring effectiveness of private sector contribution.

This initiative is part of the firm's broader objective to nurture a developed and sustainable agriculture sector thus complementing government's efforts in ensuring a productive sector.

The gesture would significantly help boost crop production in the country, thus ensuring high yield. It is said that when you assist a woman, you assist a nation.

God will surely bless the benefactor to be able to do more. To the beneficiaries, to whom much is given, much is expected.

