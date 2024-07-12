Gambia Launches State of World Population Report 2024

The Gambia National Population Commission Secretariat under the office of the Vice President on Thursday launched the State of World Population Report 2024.

The report, prepared by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), provides valuable insights into the current demographic trends, challenges and opportunities.

The launching ceremony was held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Centre as the Gambia joined the rest of the world to commemorate World Population Day.

The day is set aside to globally raise awareness on emerging population and development related issues. The theme for the year is: "Embracing the power of inclusive data towards a resilient and equitable future for all."

The day was organised by the National Population Commission Secretariat (NPCS) in partnership with UNFPA.

In her launching statement, Salimatta E. Touray, the Secretary General and Head of the Civil Service, said the day offers a unique opportunity to reflect on the crucial role that population issues play in the development of the nation.

Regarding the issues, she said it was time to acknowledge their achievements, confront their challenges and reaffirm their commitment to creating a prosperous future for all.

She also stated that the report serves as a vital tool for policymakers, researchers and all stakeholders dedicated to advancing socioeconomic development.

Inclusive data is the cornerstone of effective policymaking and planning, which also enables government to understand the diverse needs of the population, identify gaps and formulate strategies that are inclusive and equitable, SG Touray said.

By embracing the power of inclusive data, she said, authorities could ensure that no one is left behind on the development journey, adding that the world is home to over 8 billion individuals, each with their own aspirations, hopes and dreams.

"We must as a country invest in data and human capital and remove barriers to opportunities to harness the potential of all people including those traditionally marginalized; women, young people, elderly and disabled migrants among others," she emphasised, adding that it is a national duty to ensure that their goals are realised and that they get the opportunity to realise their ambitions.

She further commended the UN agencies for their contributions and continued support to the people and development of The Gambia.

Mariama Fanneh, the director of population at the NPCS, said the report "underscores the intricate connection that binds them together and highlights the imperative to address persisting inequalities" in sexual and reproductive health and rights.