Gambia: Police Clarify Incident Leading to Arrest of Aisha Gambia

12 July 2024
The Point (Banjul)

Manjai Police Station received Aisha Chorr, popularly known as Aisha Gambia on TikTok, along with personnel from the Medicine Control Agency (MCA) at the charge office on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

The MCA was conducting a routine inspection of pharmacies and cosmetic shops to ensure compliance with regulations. During the inspection, it was discovered that Aisha had supplements in her shop that are not registered with the Medicine Control Agency. Consequently, she has violated the Medicine Control Act of 2014.

While the police are empowered to enforce all laws of The Gambia, the public is reassured of the police's unreserved commitment to human rights and the rule of law.

