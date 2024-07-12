Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Accepts Resignation of Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh As Minister for Energy

12 July 2024
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has today, Thursday, 11th July 2024, accepted the resignation from office of Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, as Minister for Energy, with effect from 18th July 2024.

This decision has been made to enable Dr. Opoku Prempeh to focus on his new role as the Vice-Presidential Candidate and Running Mate to the 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

President Akufo-Addo has expressed his deep gratitude to Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh for his dedicated service to the government and the people of Ghana.

His tenure as Minister for Education and as Minister for Energy has been marked by a stellar record of accomplishments and significant contributions to the education and energy sectors.

In light of Dr. Opoku Prempeh's resignation, President Akufo-Addo has asked the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Abu Jinapor, MP for Damongo, to exercise Cabinet oversight responsibility over the Ministry of Energy.

Additionally, the Minister-of-Statedesignate at the Ministry of Energy, Herbert Krapa, will be responsible for the day-today administration of the Ministry.

The President has asked the two persons to liaise closely with Dr. Opoku Prempeh to ensure a smooth transition in the affairs of the Ministry.

The President extends his best wishes and God's blessings to Dr. Opoku Prempeh in his new role, and is confident that he will continue to serve the party and the nation with distinction.

Eugene Arhin

Director of Communications

Office of the President

