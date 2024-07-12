Ghana: Cyber Security Authority Grants Licences and Accreditation to 51 Providers

12 July 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Gifty Danso

The 51 providers who have been issued licences include banks, individual professionals, and service providers

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has for the first time granted licenses and accreditation to 51 cybersecurity industry players at an event on Wednesday.

The CAS called it historic and a groundbreaking milestone as it marks Ghana's debut as the first country in Africa and the second globally, following Singapore, to implement a comprehensive regulatory framework for Cybersecurity Service Providers (CSPs), Cybersecurity Establishments (CEs), and Cybersecurity Professionals (CPs).

"Today, we gather to celebrate a landmark achievement that underscores our nation's unwavering commitment to digital security and resilience," said Director-General of the CSA, Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako.

The Authority says following the regulation achievement, it's looking to licence more providers and would "stop at nothing to ensure that all defaulting institutions and individuals face the appropriate sanctions, including criminal prosecutions and administrative penalties."

The 51 providers who have been issued licences include banks, individual professionals, and service providers. Absa Bank, Access Bank, GCB Bank, e-Crime Bureau, and Virtual Infosec Africa are among those licensed.

