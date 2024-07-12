West Africa: Ecowas Facing Leadership Crisis

editorial

Nigeria because of its size has been seen to be the power house of Ecowas. Community leadership however does not arise from the sizes of countries that heads of state lead. It depends on the maturity, sincerity and integrity of those who are considered heads of state. Ecowas is facing a threat of severance from the community by Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. Mediation is necessary, but effective mediators are yet to be mobilized.

Ecowas has the good offices of the council of the wise but one must wonder how effective such an institution is in inspiring leaders of the community to respect, uphold and defend the founding principles and objectives of the community. The people of Ecowas are now threatened by the increased number of coups d'état in the region.

Foroyaa has repeatedly said governments are strong only if they are derived only from the consent of the people and if they exist only to serve the people.

The Ecowas Commission needs to mobilise a group of mature analysts to study the situation in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger in order to give advice on how to solve the problem the soonest.

It is important to conclude that to negotiate without clarity is to grope in the dark.