Gambia: High Court Dismisses Yankuba Darboe's Appeal in Sedition Trial

12 July 2024
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kemeseng Sanneh

The Kanifing High Court on Thursday dismissed Yankuba Darboe's appeal in his sedition trial. The Chairman of Brikama Area Council ((BAC) was dissatisfied with the decision of Magistrate Thomasi of the Banjul Magistrate's Court, who ruled that he (Darboe) has a case to answer.

At the Banjul Magistrate's Court, the prosecution closed their case and the court called on Yankuba Darboe to open his defence. Yanks informed the court that he has no case to answer. The Magistrate dismissed Yanks Darboe's "no case to answer" submission. The decision of the Magistrate was in August 2023.

On appeal, Yankuba Darboe asked the high court to pass an order for the Magistrate to recuse himself from presiding over the case. He also said he does not have a case to answer and wants the high court to affirm that.

Justice Appah of the Kanifing High Court dismissed the appeal in its entirety and ordered that the Magistrate continue with the case.

