Liberia: U.S.$20.4m Signed for Costal Communities' Resilience

The Government of Liberia has signed a US$20.4M Climate Change Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with partners to enhance the resilience of vulnerable coastal communities against coastal change impact in Sinoe County.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) implements the project, which is funded by the Global Environmental Facility, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), and the Government of Liberia.

The project, which started in November 2022, is expected to end in November 2028. It has a duration of six years.

The project seeks to enhance the resilience of vulnerable coastal communities in Sinoe County against the impact of coastal change.

The signing ceremony was held at the Ministry of Finance to fulfill the project "Enhancing the Resilience of Vulnerable Coastal Communities in Sinoe County of Liberia."

UNDP Energy and Environment Coordinator Mr. Moses Massah signed on behalf of UNDP Resident Representative Stephen Rodriguez.

Mines and Energy Minister Wilmot Paye, Public Works Minister Roland Giddings, and an official from the Environmental Protection Agency signed on behalf of the Liberian government.

The Acting Minister of Finance and the Ministries of Agriculture and Commerce also signed the MoU.

The project aims to strengthen the institutional capacity for climate change adaptation and enhance the ability of local and national institutions to respond to climate change impacts through capacity building and training.

Further, the project seeks to support climate innovation through communication and technology and introduce a habit adaption solution that implements a mix of engineering and natural-based solutions.

Finally, it aims to support livelihood diversification with the outcome of increasing adaptive capabilities.

It seeks to improve institutional frameworks and community awareness to ensure better planning and response to climate risks.

It also seeks to mitigate coastal erosion, flooding, and climate risk reduction.

Acting Finance and Development Planning Minister Mr. Anthony Myres, remarking at the program, expressed gratitude and appreciation for the signing of a new MoU to protect the people of Sinoe and their surroundings.

According to him, all other counties are threatened if Sinoe County is threatened by sea erosion due to the lack of coastal defense.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He argued that Sinoe has a seaport that represents economic development, trade, and productivity.

He pointed out that Liberia's coastal zone is adversely affected by several climate change impacts, such as sea level rise, increased coastal flooding and erosion, rising temperatures, and frequent high sea temperatures.

"It's in response to these challenges and many more that the government of Liberia, with support from the UNDP and the Global Environmental Facility, developed the project titled Enhancing the Resilience of Vulnerable Coastal Communities in Sinoe County," he noted.

"We are happy for this MoU today. We want to inform you that today's singing is a rebirth, and we will ensure that the project is implemented to the fullest, unlike our predecessor," he said.

Mr. Moses Massah, Energy and Environment Coordinator acting as UNDP Resident Representative, expressed optimism that the project's goals and objectives will be implemented.

While reaffirming the UNDP's support for Liberia, he stressed that the government is transparent and accountable in implementing the donors' project.

Sinoe County Electoral District #1 Representative Romeo Quiah described the growing coastal tension in his county as appalling.

He extolled the government and partners for the timely implementation.

"Our county is gradually disappearing. We want to thank you for ... committing to this MoU. It's my hope that you will work swiftly to implement this MoU to save the people of Sinoe County," he noted.