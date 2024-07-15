Nigeria: Olu of Warri Bags Award in UK, Wife Advocates Return to Cultural Values

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has received the Leadership and Community Development award at the 14th African Achievers Awards (AAA), which took place at the Parliament House, United Kingdom.

The award was presented by a member of the House of Lords, London, Rt Hon. Baroness Verma, a statement obtained by THISDAY said yesterday.

Speaking at the event, Queen Consort of Warri Kingdom, Olori Atuwatse III, stated that it was imperative for the black continent to continue to propagate positive cultural and traditional values with the objective of reclaiming the identity of the continent.

She said since her husband, Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri, ascended the exalted throne of his forebears, he had taken notable positive steps to change negative traditional connotations that portrayed others as inferior.

The Olori's keynote address was themed, "Africa's Sustainable Future: Redefining its Global Identity."

She stated that to address some of the challenges, she and her husband founded "Elevate Africa" to contribute their quota to efforts to channel African ideas into solutions for the continent and the world. She advised other change-makers to come together and speak with one voice.

The olori said, "I'm here to share my thoughts with fellow lovers of our great continent. My husband and I share your passion, so it feels fitting that I should start by telling you something he did a few years ago.

"As the king of the Warri Kingdom, he had long been burdened by how certain traditional terms of identity had taken on negative connotations promoting segregation. So, he boldly changed those long-used terms to ensure everyone is seen and identified as freeborn. He also explained why redefining our communal identity mattered, and his words still echo in my mind.

"Some weeks ago, while speaking in London, I talked about how my heart sometimes skips when I hear an African country mentioned in a movie or show. I brace myself, wondering if it will be yet another negative portrayal. Unfortunately, time and time again, some Africans and the rest of the world have produced the outcomes of these seeming 'prophetic' narratives.

"But when someone mentions 'the city of love', Paris immediately comes to mind. These examples might seem small, but they're a stark reminder of how powerful identity and narrative can be.

"We must come together, trade together, build solutions together, and speak with singularity on the global stage--we must stop saying what Africa does not want and we must begin to speak to who we are and what we want for ourselves and for our continent."

Verma, in her brief remarks, expressed joy that Africans hag taken up the responsibility to shape the continent by telling their stories the way they should be and not as others want to see them.

Other awardees at the event included founder/CEO, MyGrowth Fund venture partner, South Africa, Visu Thembekwayo, and Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Muftwang, who won in the Excellent and Outstanding Leadership category.

Others were Moses Bliss, who won in the Excellence in Contemporary Music category, Abena Opong-Asane, Minister for Implementation, United Kingdom; Sam Shivute, Chairman, Namibia Revenue Agency; and Member of Parliament for Mafinga Constituency, Zambia.

The event was organised by Dr. Rex Idaminabo.