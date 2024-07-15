Nigeria: Chima Udoye Wins Nigerian Idol Season 9

Udoye was presented with N30 million, a brand new SUV, DStv Explora and other exciting prizes.

Chima Udoye has been crowned the winner of Nigerian Idol Season 9.

After months of competing with some of Nigeria's best performers and vocalists who auditioned for the ninth season of Nigerian Idol, Udoye was crowned the winner of this year's edition at the finale on Sunday night.

It was an intense finale episode.

The live show started with the top 10 contestants taking to the stage to perform John Legend's "Glory." The past winners' performances immediately followed.

Progress, the Nigerian Idol Season 7 winner, performed alongside the Bigi Idol winner. Victory Gbakara, the Nigerian Idol Season 8 winner, performed an original he wrote before his finale. The night became more interesting with performances from guest performers such as Chike and Simi and then the top three finalists. Soon after, the winner, Udoye, was crowned.

Udoye is known for his onstage charisma and vocal talent, which have left the judges 9ice, Omawumi, and Ric Hassani speechless with every performance.

During the finale performances, Omawumi pointed out that he competed with himself, which is a true testament to his rise on the show, which shows how much he's capable of going beyond the boundaries of the competition.

Specialising in jazz and soul music, Udoye revealed at the show's beginning that he hopes to showcase his vocal prowess and use the Nigerian Idol platform to inspire others. Twelve weeks later, he's crowned the winner.

During her speech at the finale, Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, Content & Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice, commended Chima as the emerging winner while highlighting his resilience in achieving this position.

Udoye was presented with N30 million, a brand new SUV, DStv Explora, and a one-year premium subscription. The grand prize also includes a music deal and a music video.