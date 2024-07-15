Nigerian Scientists Develop Easy-to-Use Cholera Test to Prevent Outbreaks

...Not less than N500bn needed for medical research annually -- NIMR D-G

As Nigeria battles with a cholera outbreak, the Nigeria Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) is making strides in the fight against cholera with the development of a new, easy-to-use diagnostic tool.

Cholera, a serious diarrhoeal illness caused by contaminated water and poor hygiene, can spread rapidly and experts say early detection is crucial to prevent outbreaks.

Disclosing this in an exclusive interview with Vanguard in Lagos, the Director General of the Nigeria Institute of Medical Research, Professor Babatunde Salako explained that the point-of-care test will allow for the rapid detection of cholera in body fluids and water, helping to prevent outbreaks before they can take hold.

"The first thing that we are doing is to support surveillance. We are currently creating a point-of-care instrument to diagnose cholera using body fluids and also water. We chose that because disease detection is the shortest way of preventing epidemics. If you can do surveillance, you can check if cholera is anywhere and you can be pick up a case.

"Once you pick the first case, you will be able to sort the rest out. Often what happens is that the disease would have spread before the first case is diagnosed and is it either because where it started, there were no diagnostic kits for them to use. Or maybe because it's costly.

"Maybe because it's not being produced in the country. All sorts of reasons. But we are doing one that is going to be country-made. It is going to be cheaper, available and it will be like the dipstick."

Salako who explained that the NIMR's dipstick test is currently in its final stages of development, added that it will be a game-changer for diagnosing cholera, especially in remote areas where traditional diagnostic kits are unavailable or expensive.

"The test is nearly 80 per cent complete and will be cheap, easy to use, and readily available at home and in healthcare clinics. This is a significant development, as traditional diagnostic kits are often expensive or unavailable in many areas."

He said the dipstick test is just one part of NIMR's comprehensive approach to cholera prevention, disclosing further that, the institute is also conducting wastewater surveillance in canals around hospitals in Lagos.

He said it will help to identify potential outbreaks early on, as hospital waste can contaminate floodwater and drinking supplies.

"Hospitals' effluent wastes will come out and mix up with the flood. So that's why cholera comes up when you have rain with flood everywhere and mix with drinkable water. In all of these, you have to spend money."

He said research was essential for preventing outbreaks, adding that while the return on investment in research may not be immediate, it is crucial for the long-term health of the nation.

"One of the reasons why maybe some governments may not want to fund research is that the return on investment in research takes a long time. And politicians want something they can do to bring votes tomorrow or at the next election. Scientists don't have that time of abracadabra. That's not to say that no research can bring short-term solutions that you can showcase. But major ones that are going to be contributing to the economy of the nation, the health workforce capacity and all of that might take some time."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Researchers argue that health research is the driving force behind a nation's progress, even more so than advancements in engineering or education. This is because healthy citizens form the foundation of a thriving workforce and a strong economy.

Continuing, Salako who noted that health research finds solutions to people's problems, said: "A healthy population leads to a more vibrant workforce, which in turn translates to a higher GDP and better overall economic performance."

"Beyond direct health benefits, health research fosters innovation and product development. These discoveries can lead to the creation of startup companies that employ people, generate economic wealth, and produce life-saving products.

"The COVID-19 pandemic serves as a prime example. Before the vaccine's development, the global economy suffered tremendously due to lockdowns and travel restrictions.