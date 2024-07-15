Ghana: Baffour Awuah Wins NPP Manhyia South Primary, Calls for Unity to Break the Eight

The election was held subsequent to the appointment of Dr. Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) as the running mate for the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Nana Adjei Baffour Awuah has emerged as the winner in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) primary election in Manhyia South held on Sunday, July 14, 2024, following the appointment of Dr. Opoku Prempeh (the incumbent) as the running mate for the NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The final vote count showed Nana Baffour Awuah leading with 376 votes, followed by Nana Afriyie Prempeh (brother of MP Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh) with 141 votes, James Owusu with 7 votes, and Akwasi Coker Gyambibi with 2 votes.

In his victory speech, he emphasized the importance of party unity, hard work, and collective support for flagbearer Dr. Bawumia to achieve the goal of breaking the eight..

"Let's come together in unity and work hard to break the eight. We are coming to work hard this year to support Dr. Bawumia and his running mate Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh," Baffour Awuah said.

He added that they are willing to use any means necessary to prevent the opposition party (NDC) from gaining power.

"The time has come for us to break the eight. We will not allow power to slip off our hands, not today, not tomorrow. Whatever means we have to use to remain in power, we will do. We will work hard, morning, day and night to make sure that power does not go to the NDC," he said.

Nana Adjei Baffour Awuah's triumph was foreseen by Prof. Smart Sarpong's research, which leveraged science and data to predict a win with a minimum of 70% of the delegates' votes.