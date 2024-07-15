Liberia: LCC Grades Boakai's First 6 Months

Monrovia — The Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) says President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's removal of individuals from tenured positions contravenes the rule of law but hails his bold step on war and economic crimes court.

The LCC released a long statement on Sunday, 14 July 2024, documenting some ills in the Boakai administration and some positives in the public interest.

The LCC also asked the Legislature to scrutinize the 285 pieces of earthmoving equipment deal. It noted why all well-meaning Liberians should laud the idea of purchasing the equipment. It could not brush aside the laws in the name of development. The Council of Churches, in its wisdom, believes that all laws governing the purchasing and procurement of these machines should be followed to avoid suspicions of corruption.

Regarding the tenured position saga, the Council said that instead of the Supreme Court's ruling closing the debate, it escalated when President Boakai later discovered cause to remove tenured officials from their positions.

"This, we believe, should have been the first step taken by President Boakai in line with the law. The decision from the Supreme Court was left undone, and it undermines coordination amongst the three branches of government," the statement said.

"For the Council of Churches, the action on the part of President Boakai contravenes the rule of law governing these tenured positions."

Regarding the War and Economic Crimes Court, the LCC congratulated President Boakai for establishing an office to ensure its formal establishment.

"The Liberia Council of Churches welcomes this bold step on the part of President Boakai and would provide the needed support to ensure that the court is formally established," the statement continued.

The Council of Churches said it believes that the creation of these courts would provide both the victims and perpetrators of war and economic crimes the opportunity to prove their case and exonerate themselves.

Additionally, the Council frowned against "Legislative Waste," lamenting that over the years, the National Budget that should be used to benefit the people of Liberia has been used by a few to enrich themselves at the detriment of the impoverished people.

"This must stop if our country is considered a serious and responsible nation. There have been mounting outcries about Budget manipulations at the Legislature," the LCC noted.

"Some of our senators are today on sanction because of the very budget manipulation where lawmakers give unto themselves a huge chunk of the national cake," the LCC continued.

It noted that presently, a lawmaker makes more than ten thousand United States dollars in benefits and salaries, and when taxes are deducted, they take home more than seven thousand United States dollars.

"Is this not enough for them? Why should our lawmakers give themselves fees for constituent breaks, retreats, and the purchasing of three vehicles within 9 years? This is waste and abuse, and this has to stop," the LCC warned.

Addressing the way authorities handled the bloody Bea Mountain Mining Company protest, the LCC believes that the police, who were a key player in the protest, cannot be the ones investigating the incident.

"The Liberia Council of Churches avails that the very police have been accused of discharging live bullets on the Protesters and cannot be the player and referee at the same time with such a critical situation involving the lives of citizens," the LCC argued.

The Council suggested that this situation on the part of the police was conflicted and undermines the true essence of transparency and fairness.

The Council believes an independent body would have been objective, ensuring transparency and accountability in its findings and providing recommendations to seek lasting solutions to workers' concerns at the Concession Company.

The Council also believes that as part of its terms of reference, the Independent Committee would have investigated Bea Mountain's operations following reports of reneging on some provisions of the concession agreement signed over a decade ago.

"What is even more demeaning and an affront to the people of Grand Cape Mount is the decision of Government to provide [five] thousand United States dollars to families of the dead protesters," the LCC lamented.

It said this is inhumane and must be condemned because it doesn't represent the right to live.

Further, the LCC noted that the Liberia National Police and the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency have been involved in discharging firearms against unarmed citizens.

LCC narrated that a fortnight ago, in the Jamaica Road community, in one of their operations in fighting drugs, the law enforcement operatives opened fire and reportedly injured a child.

"That shooting incident has led to the lifetime injury of that Child. Another incident occurred on Monday, July 1, 2024, in the Rehab Community where a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed by an officer of the Liberia National Police," the LCC explained.

It noted that Liberia's security forces should avoid these uncivilized and barbaric acts by taking away the lives of citizens.

It called on President Boakai to launch an investigation into these two recorded incidents and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Regarding corruption, the LCC noted that it is an old-age issue affecting Liberia's progress, warning that if Liberians do not collectively work together to confront this virus, their progress will become elusive.

The LCC spoke against reports of corruption involving twenty-two Million United States Dollars intended to rehabilitate roads across the Country.

It said this is a concern, and the cost to maintain a laterite road (dusty road) is huge. The LCC requests the General Auditing Commission to commission an audit of said expenditure.

"Our attention is also drawn to report of corruption at the National Oil Company where fees intended for board sittings [have] become the order of the day."

"We called on the President to immediately investigate what is unfolding at NOCAL to ensure transparency takes precedence," the LCC pleaded.