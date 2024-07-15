Ghana's Head of Mission Attends Launch of Liberia's National Agriculture Development Plan 2024-2030

On Wednesday, 10th July, 2024, His Excellency Kingsford Amoako participated in the launch of National Agriculture Development Plan 2024-2030 dubbed "Liberians Feed Yourselves Agenda" under the auspices of the Ministry of Agriculture at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex, Congo Town.

The event carried the theme "Promoting food self-sufficiency and indigenous wealth creation through Agriculture value chain development." This remarkable event was graced by His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, President of the Republic of Liberia, Dr. Alexander J. Nuetah, Minister of Agriculture, Senior Government Officials and the Diplomatic Corps among others. This sector development plan is in line with President's "ARREST" Agenda which Agriculture is one of the priority areas of the Government.

The "Liberians Feed Yourselves Agenda" would focus on cultivation of various cash crops ranging from corn, cassava, rice, pepper, animal rearing among others for self-sufficiency and wealth creation. The Embassy of Ghana congratulates the Government of Liberia and its partners for achieving this major stride in revamping the agricultural sector.