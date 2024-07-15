Ghana: Nine Cases of Dengue Fever Confirmed in Eastern Region

The Health Service has urged enhanced surveillance and laboratory confirmation of all clinical malaria cases and advised the public on preventive measures.

The Ghana Health Service has confirmed an outbreak of Dengue Fever in the Eastern Region, with nine cases detected so far.

According to a press statement by the service on July 14, 2024, the national surveillance system initially identified unusual cases of clinical malaria that failed to respond to antimalarial treatment, leading to further investigation and laboratory confirmation of Dengue Fever at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR).

"These cases were not responding to antimalarial treatment and were therefore managed as acute febrile illness and samples sent to Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR)," an excerpt of the statement read. "A total of nine of such cases have been confirmed as Dengue Fever. Following that a team from the national level made up of entomologists and epidemiologists have joined the regional team to undertake a detailed outbreak investigation."

The confirmed Dengue cases are being treated at home, with no need for hospitalization.

A team of entomologists and epidemiologists from the national level has joined the regional team to conduct a detailed outbreak investigation.

The Ghana Health Service has issued an alert to all health workers in the country, urging enhanced surveillance and laboratory confirmation of all clinical malaria cases.

The public has also been advised to take preventive measures to avoid mosquito bites, destroy mosquito breeding sites, and practice proper waste management.

Dengue Fever is a viral disease transmitted by mosquitoes, causing severe flu-like symptoms and potentially leading to hemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome.