Ghana: Ga Mantse Leads Homowo Clean-Up Exercise

The Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, led a successful Homowo clean-up initiative, which transformed Accra's Central Business District and promised to sustain the effort beyond the Homowo celebrations.

The Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has commended individuals who took part in the Homowo clean-up initiative on Saturday, July 13, which covered various areas of Accra and its central business district.

The Ga Mantse, along with the Greater Accra Coordinating Council, Zoomlion and Asafoatsemei (Various group leaders within the Ga community), toured several areas, including Rawlings Park, Makola, and Tudu, to inspect the clean-up efforts.

He was delighted to see the streets of Accra's Central Business District transformed into a clean and healthy environment, and praised the dedication and hard work of all those who contributed to the success of the clean-up initiative.

The Ga Mantse pledged to continue the clean-up initiative beyond the Homowo celebrations.

"We will ensure that this exercise goes beyond the Homowo celebrations and becomes a regular feature in Accra," Teiko Tsuru II said.

According to him a special task force will be monitoring Accra's streets from July 15, 2024, to enforce the city's cleanliness.

He further warned that individuals who violate the sanitation laws will face legal consequences.

"Those who will be found flouting the sanitation by-laws will be dragged to the sanitation court and prosecuted to serve as deterrent," he said.

The first phase of the Homowo clean-up initiative is expected to be a month-long partnership between the Ga Mantse, government agencies, and Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

He seized the opportunity to remind citizens of their responsibility to ensure a peaceful and credible electoral process on December 7, 2024.

Zoomlion, a waste management company supplied the necessary resources, including waste management vehicles, staff, and gear, to support the clean-up effort.

"Homowo" literally means "hooting at hunger" in the Ga language is a traditional festival celebrated by the Ga people of Ghana, particularly in the Greater Accra Region.

It is a harvest festival that commemorates the story of the Ga people's migration to their current location and their struggles to find food and settle in their new home.