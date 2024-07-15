Ghana: Nkroful Chiefs Want Napo in Nzema to Apologies for Nkrumah Comment

15 July 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Gifty Danso

Chiefs from the hometown of Ghana's first president are demanding that ruling party running-mate, Matthew Opoku Prempeh (also known as Napo) visit Nzemaland, to officially apologise for controversial comments over the legacy of Kwame Nkrumah.

At a gathering on Sunday, July 14, the chief of Nkroful, Nana Kwasi Kutuah, and his subjects, said despite Opoku-Prempeh's apology last Friday, they believe a proper apology needs to be made in their presence.

"We have learned that he has written a letter to apologise. We feel that unless he comes to Nkroful to meet the chiefs and family of Dr. Nkrumah and renders an apology, we will not believe that he's been remorseful," he said.

Opoku-Prempeh has faced widespread criticism about the comment from his unveiling as Vice Presidential candidate of the NPP last Tuesday.

While he has said those comments were his personal opinion and not meant to disrespect Kwame Nkrumah or any former president, some are still skeptical.

