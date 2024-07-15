Liberia: President Boakai to Headline Golden Image Awards 14th Edition in Monrovia

The annual Golden Image Awards is set to take place this Thursday in Monrovia, marking its 14th edition as an official part of Liberia's July 26 Independence Day celebration. The event will be convened on Thursday, July 18, under the distinguished leadership of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

Traditionally, the sitting President has served as the Convener of the Award since its inception in 2011. President Boakai, known for his extensive public service career, has consistently been involved in the awards ceremonies over the years. His dedication to agricultural development, rural community projects, and the preservation of traditions and culture has defined his public service.

As Vice President of Liberia from 2005 to 2018, Boakai played a crucial role in the country's post-war recovery and development efforts, earning a reputation for integrity and commitment to duty. This year, the Golden Image Award (GIA) will honor Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first female democratically elected Head of State.

The award is dedicated to Sirleaf for her bold and courageous efforts in ensuring the rights of women are respected across Africa and globally. Sirleaf is internationally recognized as a leading promoter of gender equality, democracy, and the rule of law. She is also a 2011 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, further cementing her status as an international icon.

The immediate past Convener of the award, former President George Manneh Weah, served from 2018 to 2023. Weah, a respected figure in Liberia and beyond, is celebrated as a leading promoter of peace and a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. He holds the unique distinction of being the only African to win the FIFA World Player of the Year and the Ballon d'Or. Weah also received the Golden Image Award in 2011, highlighting his contributions to peace and development.

Liberia's Culture Ambassador and Traditional Queen, Juli Endee, is the visionary founder and chief event planner of the Golden Image Award. As the founder and executive director of the Liberia Crusaders for Peace, Endee has dedicated her life to advocating for peace, healthy living, and women's rights.

Her expertise in social mobilization, community engagement, and development communication has been instrumental in driving behavioral change in society. To commemorate the 14th anniversary of the Golden Image Awards, the GIA Secretariat has compiled a collection of memorable photos that highlight the progress and impact of the annual event.

These images showcase the dedication and achievements of past honorees and the ongoing commitment to recognizing individuals who contribute significantly to peace, development, and social justice. The Golden Image Awards continue to be a significant event in Liberia, celebrating the achievements of individuals who have made outstanding contributions to society.

This year's event promises to be a memorable occasion, honoring the legacy of Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and the ongoing efforts of individuals like President Boakai and Ambassador Endee, who work tirelessly to promote peace, equality, and development in Liberia and beyond.