Liberian Human Rights Defenders Face Threats As War Crimes Court Looms

The Coalition for Justice in Liberia (CJL) is calling for international support for Liberian human rights defenders who have faced threats and intimidation for their pursuit of justice for victims of the country's brutal civil war.

Hassan Bility, Adama Dempster, and Massa Washington, all recipients of international human rights awards for their tireless advocacy, have been targeted by those allegedly responsible for war crimes during the 14-year conflict that claimed over 250,000 lives. These threats include harassment, frivolous lawsuits, and attempts to silence their voices.

The CJL highlights this situation as a critical juncture. President Joseph Boakai's recent Executive Order #131, establishing a war and economic crimes court as recommended by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), offers a long-awaited path towards accountability. However, the threats against human rights defenders cast a shadow over this progress.

"We must not stay silent while these individuals face threats and intimidation for their noble efforts to bring justice to those who have suffered pain during the civil war," states Lovetta Tugbeh, Founder of the CJL, in an open letter, published in the Daily Observer.

The CJL urges international human rights organizations, including the US government, the United Nations, and the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, to stand in solidarity with Bility, Dempster, Washington, and other Liberian human rights defenders. Their call to action includes issuing statements of support, pressuring the Liberian government to investigate these threats, and collaborating with the CJL to ensure the safety of these individuals and the success of the war crimes court.

"We are appealing for your organization to join us by taking actions: issue a statement on their behalf, write to the government of Liberia and the United States to investigate this urgent matters and partner with us for justice. Let us all take a stance for justice for war victims in Liberia," the letter says.

This situation presents a complex challenge. The potential for justice after decades of impunity is countered by attempts to silence those who have been the voice of the victims. The international community is being called upon to play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of human rights defenders and fostering an environment conducive to a successful war crimes court.

The CJL emphasizes the importance of global solidarity. "Together, we can make a difference and ensure that their voices and victims/survivors voices are heard and valued," said Tugbeh. Their appeal extends beyond statements, urging collaboration with the CJL in pursuing justice for Liberian war victims.

The establishment of the war crimes court and the continued work of human rights defenders represent a pivotal moment for Liberia. The international community's response to the CJL's call to action will be a significant factor in determining whether justice prevails after years of suffering.

The CJL can be reached via email an phone (respectively) at: coalitionforjusticeliberia@gmail.com or (925)515-9289.