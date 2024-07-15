Liberia: Unified Voice for Progress

The Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism (MICAT), in partnership with the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) and Genesys Communications Consulting (LLC), has organized a strategic communications and public relations training for government public information officers. Under the theme "One Government, One Communication, One Platform, One Message, One Goal," this initiative aims to enhance the skills and tools of government communicators to effectively convey the government's ARREST Agenda (Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism) to the public.

Held on July 12, 2024, at the Corina Hotel in Sinkor, Monrovia, the one-day training focused on public relations, strategic communications, crisis communications, message development and social media engagement.

Renowned facilitators including journalist Jonathan Paye-Layleh, PR expert Amanda Hill, social media guru Bethel Anthony, and communications strategist Lisa R. White, led the sessions.

Jerolinmek Matthew Piah, Minister of Information, emphasized the importance of clear and concise communication in achieving the ARREST Agenda goals. "It allows us to build trust with the public, ensuring that our message of accountability and transparency resonates effectively," he stated.

He extends heartfelt gratitude to LPRC for their generous sponsorship and to Genesys Communications LLC for organizing the training and highlighting the significance of a unified communication strategy.

Minister Piah emphasizes that LPRC's investment will ensure that government public relations officers have access to the most up-to-date training and resources, empowering them to excel in their roles.

He stressed that their aim is not to silence individual ministries but rather to act as the conductor, ensuring all voices resonate together in a clear and unified message.

He further said that by establishing a central platform for government communication, they have achieved several key benefits: clarity and transparency, amplified impact, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

Minister Piah assured the participants that through the training, they would acquire the skills to seamlessly integrate their ministries and agencies' messages into the broader government narratives and will learn to collaborate and translate complex initiatives into clear, concise communication for the public.

He told the participants that a unified voice doesn't stifle creativity but rather allows them to showcase the incredible work happening across various departments within a cohesive framework.

He reassured the participants that MICAT would continue to support and guide them in crafting compelling stories that resonate with both the people of Liberia and the international community.

Minister Piah concluded by urging participants to become a "symphony of progress", with each PR officer playing a vital role in communicating the positive transformation underway in Liberia.

He stressed the need for ongoing training and support to ensure that all government PR officers are adequately prepared to convey the government's initiatives effectively.

Lisa R. White, CEO of Genesys Communications, underlined the training's goals to foster a more unified and consistent government message, enhance transparency and accountability.

She revealed that while 63 organizations were approached for support, only LPRC responded, sponsoring the training for 25 government ministries' PR officers.

"We approached 63 private and public sector organizations about supporting the necessity of communication training for the new government. Only one entity responded: the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company," said Lisa White, CEO of Genesys Communications LLC.

Genesys Communications Consulting is a leading PR and marketing firm specializing in innovative public relations and marketing strategies to assist entities in achieving their business objectives.

They integrate traditional and digital tactics for comprehensive and competitive campaigns through data driven approaches and strength.

For his part, Amos Tweh, LPRC Managing Director, affirmed LPRC commitment to improving the government's communication efforts, emphasizing the importance of equipping public information officers with the necessary skills.

"By enhancing the skills of our public information officers, we are taking a significant step towards realizing the ARREST agenda and fostering a more transparent and efficient government," he stated.

This collaborative effort between MICAT, LPRC, and Genesys Communications Consulting LLC underscores the government's commitment to public-private sector partnerships to improve communication and transparency.