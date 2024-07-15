-- Remains at large, protected allegedly by some officials of the Executive and Legislative branches of government

Liberian authorities have indicted Gao Feng, also known as "Barry" and the alleged "real Minister of Mines", for leading a massive illegal mining operation across the country. The indictment accuses Gao Feng and several associates, both Liberian and Chinese nationals, of economic sabotage, tax evasion, and criminal conspiracy.

The indictment paints a picture of a sprawling illegal mining network. Gao Feng's cartel is alleged to have operated for at least six years, utilizing over 100 excavators and 50 washing plants across Liberia. This widespread activity is estimated to have deprived the Liberian government of over US$29 million in revenue. The indictment specifically focuses on their operations in Gbarpolu County, where they are accused of encroaching on the licensed exploration area of NEO Global Mines and Minerals Inc., disrupting legitimate mining operations.

Mining companies and individuals indicted by the government include Xin Li Da Investment Ltd., represented by Zheng Yi; Urban & Rural Services, Inc., represented by Muntaga Barry; Scott Investment Incorporation, represented by Randy Scott; and Liberia Xian Shi Development Co., Ltd., represented by Li Yingjun and Gao Feng aka Barry.

Others are, Mo Hailong, affiliate with Zhuo XianHe; Mrs. Zhang Chi, Li Ying Song, Qin NaiZhen, Qin GuiYong, Li JiaDong, Shi RongKang, Li HaoDe, Qin YanQun, and Li YingLi.

The rest are, Li ZhongJie, Wei MinCai, Liu LiHua, Li XiaoLiang, Li YongMing, Wei DengMin, Huang JinKang, Li Dejie, Zhou JiaLu, Lan ZuBin, Shi FuRong, Shi RuQuan, Randell & Oretha S. Doe Multipurpose Company, represented by Randell Doe, and Randell Doe, XiaShi Gang, affiliate with Yan YuHua, Meng HaiMing, Luo Mou Di, Huang LiuYong, Wu HuanBai, Money Man Jackson of the City of Bopolu, Gbarpolu County.

Barry and his cohorts were indicted by the state for ECONOMIC SABOTAGE, TAX EVASION & CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY by defraud the Government of Liberia total amount of US$29,878,536.00 for illicit mining within Gbarpolu County.

Government Investigations, Travel Ban

In response to complaints and a growing awareness of the illegal mining, the Ministry of Mines and Energy, under Minister Wilmot Paye, launched investigations that culminated in raids on Gao Feng's mining sites in Gbarpolu County.

While seven associates were apprehended, Gao Feng and many others managed to escape.

To prevent Gao Feng and his associates from fleeing the country, a writ of arrest has been issued alongside a travel ban.

By the directive of the Judge of Stipendiary Magistrate of the Monrovia City Court, Temple of Justice, a Ne Exeat Republica was issued on July 10, 2024, preventing GAO Feng and his associate from leaving the bailiwick of the Republic of Liberia.

"The travel ban is an ancillary action which should grow out of a main action but there was no case before the court to have acted on an attachment," a legal expert, who asked not to be named, told the Daily Observer.

Corruption Concerns Cloud the Case

However, the case is not without its challenges. Sources claim that some named government officials of the Executive and Legislative branches, who have allegedly aided and abetted Gao Feng's operations, are attempting to influence the case. These efforts reportedly include attempts to secure the release of those arrested or enable them to flee the country, potentially derailing the legal process.

A Turning Point in the Fight Against Illegal Mining?

This indictment marks a significant moment in the fight against illegal mining in Liberia. The scale of the alleged operation and the targeting of a high-profile figure like Gao Feng suggest a new level of seriousness from the Liberian government. However, the success of the case hinges on apprehending Gao Feng and overcoming any potential interference.

Deeper Look: The Impact of Illegal Mining

Illegal mining has had a devastating impact on Liberia's environment and economy. Unregulated mining practices have led to deforestation, soil erosion, and water pollution, sparking deadly tensions in some parts of the country.

In addition to the damage caused to ecosystems and endangerment of wildlife, illegal mining has robbed the Liberian government of millions in revenue that could be used to fund vital public services such as education and healthcare.

The outcome of this case will be closely watched. If the government prevails in prosecuting Gao Feng and his associates, it would signal a turning point in the fight against illegal mining. Additionally, clawing back the defrauded revenue could provide a much-needed financial boost for the country. This money could be used to invest in infrastructure development,social programs, and environmental protection initiatives.

However, if Gao Feng evades capture or the case is undermined by corruption, it could be a significant setback for efforts to regulate the mining sector and ensure Liberia benefits from its own resources. A successful prosecution would deter future illegal mining operations and empower legitimate mining companies to operate within the law. This would promote sustainable development in the mining sector and contribute to Liberia's economic growth.

Even if Gao Feng is apprehended and the case concludes successfully, Liberia still faces challenges in combating illegal mining. The alleged influence of powerful individuals within the government highlights the need for deeper reforms to address corruption. Strengthening institutions and fostering transparency throughout the mining sector will be crucial. Additionally, fostering cooperation between the government, local communities, and civil society organizations will be essential for long-term success.

By tackling these challenges head-on, Liberia can create a more stable and sustainable mining sector that benefits all stakeholders. This would allow the country to tap into its rich mineral wealth and utilize those resources to fuel economic development and improve the lives of its citizens.