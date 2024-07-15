Liberia: Nicol Deputy Managing Director Inspires Graduates of African Leadership Academy School System to Embrace the 21st Century

Monrovia — Mr. Abdullah Swaray, the Deputy Managing Director for Administration of the National Insurance Corporation of Liberia (NICOL), has urged members of the 2nd graduating class of the African Leadership Academy School System to embrace the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.

Addressing the more than 45 graduates over the weekend in Monrovia, NICOL's Deputy Managing Director for Administration speaking on the theme titled: "Educate an African Fit for the 21st Century," underscored the importance of a holistic, inclusive, and forward-thinking approach to education.

"The 21st century presents us with a world that is dynamic, interconnected, and rapidly changing," Swaraj said. "Technology evolves at a breathtaking pace, cultures intertwine more than ever before, and new challenges demand innovative solutions. To thrive in such an environment, education must go beyond the traditional confines of textbooks and classrooms."

Mr. Swaray emphasized the necessity of embracing technology and innovation as integral parts of education.

"You, our future leaders, must be equipped with digital literacy. From coding to critical thinking, from understanding artificial intelligence to harnessing the power of the internet, these skills will be your tools to navigate and shape the future," he said.

He highlighted that technology is a tool that, when combined with creativity, ideas, and ethical grounding, can be used to drive progress.

He continued, "In this digital age, technology is an integral part of our lives. We must ensure that our students are proficient in using technology as a tool for learning and innovation. By integrating digital literacy into our curriculum, we can prepare our students to compete and excel in this technology-driven world."

The Deputy Managing Director for Administration of the National Insurance Corporation of Liberia also stressed the importance of grounding education in African identity and values.

His words: "As we embrace global advancements, we must not lose sight of our rich heritage. Understanding our history, celebrating our culture, and speaking our languages are not just acts of remembrance but acts of empowerment. They ground us, give us a unique perspective, and enable us to contribute authentically to the global community. Be proud of your African roots, for they are your foundation."

He at the same time highlighted the critical role of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education in driving economic growth and development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our education system must place a strong emphasis on STEM subjects to cultivate a generation of innovators, engineers, and scientists who can address the complex problems of our time," Swaray noted.

In addition to academic knowledge, Swaray underscored the importance of practical skills such as problem-solving, communication, and teamwork, stating, "These skills are crucial for navigating the complexities of the modern world and for achieving personal and professional success".

Mr. Swaray called on the graduates to embrace a sense of responsibility and citizenship, particularly in addressing global challenges like climate change, inequality, and social justice.

"Education is not just about personal success but about contributing to the greater good. You have the power to effect change, to be the voices of reason and hope in your communities," he said.

Lastly, Swaray advocated for lifelong learning as essential for remaining adaptable and relevant in an ever-evolving world.

"Curiosity and a willingness to learn new things will keep you adaptable and relevant. Whether it's picking up a new skill, reading extensively, or staying informed about global affairs, always strive to learn," he concluded.

The speech was met with enthusiastic applause from graduates, parents, and faculty members, who left the ceremony inspired to embark on their future endeavors with a renewed sense of purpose and determination.