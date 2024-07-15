Liberia: Lacra Rallies Stakeholders to Implement EU Regulations On Deforestation

Monrovia — The European Union is introducing to Liberia the EUDR (European Union Deforestation Regulations) to prevent deforestation in the Agro sector.

The EUDR has been in force since June 29, 2023 in other countries but has not been introduced in Liberia.

The EUDR has been introduced to limit the EU market's impact on global deforestation or forest degradation and biodiversity loss, promote deforestation-free supply chains, reduce the EU's contribution to greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions- and protect human rights and the rights of indigenous people.

As part of the introduction of the EUDR in Liberia, the Liberia Agriculture Commodity Regulatory Authority (LACRA) with support from the United Nations Development Organization (UNIDO)has concluded a two-day stakeholders conference on a roadmap to EUDR implementation in Liberia.

The conference was also intended for responsible government ministries and agencies to brainstorm and come up with a resolution for subsequent submission to the EU as to how Liberia intends to work and implement the EUDR since it's new to the country.

The conference brought together sector Ministries and agencies directly linked to the forestry and land sectors in Liberia.

Liberia is eager to be an implementing partner of the EUDR because according to the EU, starting December 30, 2024, companies doing business in the EU will need to comply with the requirements of the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).

While a continually evolving legislative environment is a fact of life in the EU marketplace, this new regulation (EUDR) brings particularly significant implications, requiring businesses dealing with certain products to conduct even more extensive due diligence on their supply chains.

During the intense interactive stakeholders' conference, participants expressed concerns about how Liberia could get involved in the implementation of the EUDR when the farmers who are the key players in the sector are not abreast with the implementation of the regulations of the EUDR.

Participants at the conference also called on the EU to make funding available to enable Liberia to enforce the implementation process of the EUDR.

Speaking at the opening of the two-day stakeholder's conference in Monrovia, LACRA board Chair, Madam Josephine Francis said until Liberia is independent financially, the country will continue to be controlled by donors.

"Until Liberia is independent financially, we will continue to be controlled by the hands that feed us, as such, we need to domesticate what the EU wants us to do by reaching out to the farmers who are the direct implementers of the project," she said.

She doesn't want Liberians to look at the implementation of the EUDR as a restriction by the EU on Liberian farmers and forest.

"Lets it be looked at as a way of preventing deforestation of Liberian forest, the EU is not in any way restricting us from using our forest, we have to work with the farmers because they have a role to play in the implementation of the EUDR," she said.

She advised that exporters in the cocoa and coffee sectors be brought together on the table and have dialogue and discussion with farmers because according to her the farmers don't have money to go to all the global locations.

Speaking earlier, the Director General of LACRA, Mr. Christopher Sankolo sees the need of taking control of risk and owning the process in the cocoa and coffee production.

He emphasized the need for collaboration and building capacity, while also highlighting the challenges faced by farmers in the country.

He agreed on the need for a national organization to oversee production and for the government to provide support through budget allocation and collaboration with international organizations.

Despite progress in research and development, the Director General expressed surprise at the lack of progress in implementing the regulations.

Also speaking at the program, UNIDO Focal Person on GROW-2 Project, Fredrick S. Gibson urged stakeholders to be committed to their independence as they intend to implement the regulations.

He said UNIDO being a close partner to the LACRA does not in any way suggest that the EUDR process is being imposed on LACRA for implementation.

He said UNIDO will continue to work with LACRA in whatever best way I can. The interest of the country and its people.

"We will do whatever LACRA wants us do, and by that, we expressed our commitment to continuously working with the government to ensure that the necessary policies are in place to improve the lives of our farmers," he said.

He said UNIDO stands ready to work with LACRA to improve the lives of the farmers. He said UNIDO is however ready to work with necessary stakeholders implementing the EUDR.

When compliance of the EUDR becomes mandatory at the end of 2024, the new regulation will require large companies trading in seven key commodities (and products derived from those commodities) to prove that these goods/products do not originate from recently deforested areas or contribute to forest degradation.