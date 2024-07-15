Ghana: Immigration Service Intercepts Arms At Paga Border Post

The vigilance of Immigration Officers at the Paga Border Post in the Upper East Region, has led to the interception and arrest of a Chinese national and his Ghanaian accomplice.

The two were in a Burkina Faso registered Toyota Rav4 car numbered 0919G203.

On reaching the Ghana side of the border, they attempted to evade Immigration control by speeding off.

Inspector Ebenezer Badu and AICO I Charles Taali who were on duty gave them a hot chase which led to the interception and arrest of Mr Zhou Quan, the Chinese; and Mr Awato Kwame, his Ghanaian accomplice.

According to a press statement issued in Accra, yesterday and signed by the Head of Public Affairs of the GIS, Chief Superintendent Michael Amoako-Attah, a search conducted on the vehicle revealed two Chinese pump action guns (Golden Eagle), eleven packs of body amour bags, two jack knives, 15 electronic gold scales, three phones, one pack of suspected gold ore, GH¢147,160.00, CFA51,000.00 and $330.00.

The suspects, the statement said have been handed over to the police for further investigations.

Meanwhile, the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Kwame Asuah Takyi has directed all commanders to tighten security at the country's borders and beef up patrols at all unapproved routes to ensure that illegal entries and exists are brought down to the barest minimum.

Further to this, the CGI has also directed commanders to operationalise their community engagement strategies with border community members as a further step of reducing the involvement of community members in illegal crossings and receiving their collaboration in the fight against migration-related crimes.

The Ghana Immigration Service called on the public, especially foreign nationals who desire to visit Ghana, to obey Ghana's Immigration regulations.

"As the agency of State mandated to protect Ghana's borders, the service will not relent on its responsibilities but will strictly enforce the law," the statement said.