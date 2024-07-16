West Africa: Journalist Adama Bayala Missing, Private Broadcaster BF1 Censored

press release

Adama Bayala, a journalist with the private broadcaster, BF1, remains unfound after he disappeared on June 28, 2024. Neither his family nor his colleagues have heard from him since he left his office around 2pm on that fateful day. He is feared kidnapped.

Besides being a journalist and a writer, Adama Bayala is also the President of the National Network of Consumers of Faso (RENCOF); and it was RENCOF that announced the disappearance of their leader. After conducting several unsuccessful searches in police stations and gendarmeries, Bayala's colleagues say they have contacted lawyers so that legal and administrative steps can be taken to find him. Bayala's wife told local media that before he went missing, her husband had received various threats via social networks.

The disappearance of Bayala brings to three the number of journalists who have disappeared within a space of nine days (from June 19-28, 2024).

It will be recalled that on June 19, 2024, Kalifara Séré was reported missing, and just five days after, on June 24, 2024, Serge Oulon was abducted by individuals claiming affiliation with the National Intelligence Agency in Ouagadougou. At the time of reporting on the disappearance of Bayala, the whereabouts of the two had not been established.

Bayala, Séré and Oulon are all columnists of the private television station BF1. Shortly before the first incident of disappearance of Kalifara Séré occurred, the Burkinabe media regulator, the Conseil Supérieur de la Communication (CSC), suspended the "7 Infos" show on BF1 for two weeks. The CSC deemed comments made by Séré defamatory, and a breach of ethics, ordering the removal of the "offending" parts of the show from BF1's platforms

BF1 television resorts to self-censorship

Meanwhile, the private television station has been forced to self-censor after besiegement of its premises by supporters of the Military junta. On June 25, 2024, supporters of President Ibrahim Traoré staged a sit-in in front of BF1's courtyard to call on the station's management to change their editorial content. In a letter addressed to the management of BF1 television, the demonstrators said it was essential that the programmes broadcast reflect a "balanced" and "respectful" view of the government. They demanded that the selection of panellists (columnists, editor's note) be made rigorously to spare young people from "imperialist," "far-fetched," "demoralising and outrageous" analyses.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Media Burkina Faso By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Some of the demonstrators accused BF1 and other media organisations of being paid to destabilise the country, and called for such media to be punished.

According to a source close to the media outlet, the television station's management is taking these warnings seriously. They fear that the next time the demonstrators return, there could be worse consequence than a brief encroachment on property. The television station has, therefore, decided to stop broadcasting all opinion, debate and some live programmes in order not to incur the wrath of the supporters of the government. With the resulting decision of the management to shelve certain programmes, the station has been effectively censored.

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) is extremely worried about the disappearance of journalists Adama Bayala, Kalifara Séré and Serge Oulon. The organisation is equally concerned about how BF1 has been forced to self-censor in terms of their programming. We call on the authorities to investigate the whereabouts of the three journalists and return them to their respective families. We also urge them to find the perpetrators and bring them to book appropriately. The MFWA also urges the pro-government groups in Burkina Faso to respect the constitution of the country which guarantees press freedom and to stop all acts of intimidation against journalists and the media.